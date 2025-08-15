Demand for Dubai luxury home maintenance soars as branded residences surge 43%

Dubai’s booming luxury branded residential sector is driving a sharp increase in demand for premium home maintenance services, according to UAE-based specialist Hitches & Glitches.

More than 13,000 branded units were sold in Dubai during 2024, up 43 per cent from the previous year, according to Global Branded Residences (GBR).

The city’s inventory now exceeds 132 developments and 43,000 units, with the figure expected to more than double by 2030.

Branded residences in Dubai

Zohaib Azhar, director of operations at Hitches & Glitches, said: “With luxury branded residences increasing their share of Dubai’s booming residential property market and attracting high net-worth investors with equally high standards and expectations, naturally the quality of maintenance service levels needs to meet, if not exceed those expectations.

“Discerning buyers who are willing to pay a premium of up to 69 per cent compared to non-branded residences are understandably looking for professional home maintenance.

“They understand that quality maintenance preserves and enhances the aesthetic and functional condition of their property, as well as offering greater asset appreciation.

“This is particularly relevant if they travel extensively or use the property as a second or holiday home. To deliver exceptional service, two critical factors have emerged – technology and training”.

H&G’s smart technology platform, developed in-house by Farnek’s smart FM solutions arm HITEK, allows property owners to monitor maintenance requests in real time through a dedicated app.

The system enables remote approval and payment for materials, giving international investors greater control over property upkeep.

H&G’s home maintenance division now manages more than 1,500 active Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) worth more than AED26m ($7m), serviced by 240 qualified technicians.

The company’s portfolio includes properties in prestigious developments such as:

Address

Palace

Vida

Four Seasons

Dubai Marina

Palm Jumeirah

Downtown Dubai

Dubai Creek Harbour

Jumeirah Bay Island

In addition to mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), air conditioning, painting, carpentry, pest control, and minor renovations, H&G offers upkeep for gym equipment, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, home automation systems, and laundry appliances.

The company has also seen a rise in demand for housekeepers, maids, chefs, drivers, service butlers, and security staff, particularly in the branded residential market.