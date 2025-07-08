DIA Properties launches LuzOra: A new era of waterfront living on Dubai Islands

DIA Properties officially enters one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets with the launch of its debut project in Dubai. LuzOra is a premium residential development that redefines waterfront living on the stunning Dubai Islands .

Under the leadership of Farukh Kurbanov, the brand’s visionary founder, DIA Properties has built a reputation in Central Asia as a trusted developer delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed projects. The company’s entry into Dubai marks a new chapter, blending regional expertise with a deep understanding of international standards in luxury and investment trends.

DIA Properties debuts luxury Dubai project

LuzOra features a limited collection of smart residences with panoramic windows, beach access, and resort-style amenities, including an infinity pool, gym, and golf carts, designed for a new generation of buyers who value privacy, comfort, and a modern lifestyle.

“Our entry into the Dubai market is a strategically important step,” said Farukh Kurbanov, Founder and CEO of DIA Properties. “LuzOra reflects the quality and creativity DIA is known for, while setting a new benchmark for waterfront living focused on style and smart technology. It’s the future of modern real estate.”

Dubai Islands are rapidly emerging as one of Dubai’s most desirable destinations. LuzOra offers its residents close access to the Marina, pristine beaches, mainland bridges, as well as an expanding network of hotels, retail, and leisure spaces.

With a limited number of residences and strong interest from investors across the UAE and beyond, LuzOra is already positioned as one of the most promising boutique launches of 2025.

DIA Properties is committed to building sustainable, future-ready communities and, with LuzOra, makes a powerful statement in the UAE real estate market.