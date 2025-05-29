Disneyland Abu Dhabi triggers real estate shift: Price moves, investor interest and new hotspots identified

Disney recently announced a theme park in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi , marking its seventh destination globally. According to real estate experts, the announcement is already positively impacting the capital’s property market.

While the project is years from completion, early signs point to growing investor interest, increased inquiries for off-plan units, and early price adjustment discussions.

“Even for an established, world-class tourism and leisure hub, Yas Island’s recent announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi is a major touristic coup, and yet another reason why Yas is one of Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic residential investment destinations. The news has put Yas firmly in the spotlight and immediately boosted investor confidence in this world-class destination,” Riyad Magdy, Chairman and Founder, Oia Properties, said in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business.

Abu Dhabi real estate boom

According to recent market data, Abu Dhabi real estate has already been on a growth trajectory prior to Disney’s announcement, with April transactions up 15.7 per cent from March, reaching AED 2.9 billion (£615 million), however, a noticeable increase in interest was observed in the week following the announcement.

“There’s definitely a growing buzz and a noticeable uptick in interest over the past week. and are confident in the short medium and long-term interest in Yas – and surrounding areas,” Magdy said.

Amid rising investor interest in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, the off-plan segment saw a significant boost. In April, the off-plan sector accounted for over 70 per cent of transactions in locations including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and Al Jubail Island.

“Disneyland will have a positive and far-reaching impact on Abu Dhabi as a whole, most notably lifting sentiment on Yas Island and boosting interest in off-plan projects, but also reaching into all surrounding areas in mainland Abu Dhabi. It will also add impetus to new emerging areas such as Zayed City,” Magdy explained.

Additionally, the short-term and long-term rental market is also set to benefit from the uptick. In April, over 18,000 rental transactions totalling AED 1.3 billion was recorded. Experts anticipate that Disneyland Abu Dhabi will further boost this number.

“Yas has always been popular for residential investors looking for short-term rentals – the integration of premium residences, plus the existing exhilaration from Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit makes the island uniquely appealing, especially with limited hotel inventory. We are seeing increasing traction from those looking for ROI in short-term lettings and vacation rentals,” he said.

Demand for real estate on Yas Island

Earlier this month, Arabian Business reported on the property price surge following the Disneyland announcement. “Disneyland will be a game-changer for Abu Dhabi’s property landscape. We predict increased property demand on Yas Island and nearby areas, with buyers seeking high-quality, future-oriented homes,” said Nada Jaouhar, Abu Dhabi Branch Director at Betterhomes.

According to the Savills Abu Dhabi Residential Market in Minutes – Q1 2025 report, the Abu Dhabi real estate market is supported by sustained demand, new supply and the emirate’s growing international appeal.

Disneyland will be a game-changer for Abu Dhabi’s property landscape

Average sales rates across the market increased from AED 14,100 ($3,840) per sqm in Q1 2024 to AED 16,200 ($4,410) per sqm in Q1 2025, a 13.4 per cent increase year on year.

Although experts believe that it is still early to predict a significant shift in behaviour there is already visible attention from real estate enthusiasts.

“The news cycle has tended to favour Dubai in terms of scale and volume of real estate and tourism announcements, but Disney’s endorsement of Abu Dhabi is a major milestone and one that reminds us all of the significant achievements the emirate has made with its own tourism ambitions and destination marketing campaign,” Magdy said.

However, the impact is expected to scale beyond the real estate sector, experts believe that hospitality brands will also flock in to cater to the rising demand. “I predict that hospitality brands will compete for a property on, or surrounding Yas, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s hotel inventory, which is smaller when compared to the saturated nature of Dubai’s,” he explained.

Developments including Etihad Rail further support Abu Dhabi’s increased recognition as an international hotspot, providing accessibility and convenience from all the Emirates. The rail’s passenger service is expected to launch in 2026, slashing travel time between Dubai and Abu Dhabi to just 30 minutes.

For investors looking to tap into Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, experts advise consulting with trusted and experienced industry advisors.

“Consulting a trusted real estate advisor is essential for investors eyeing opportunities ahead of Disneyland Abu Dhabi’s debut. A qualified expert can help analyse transaction history, price trends, and pinpoint high-growth zones like Yas Island, where property values are expected to rise significantly. They can also guide buyers and investors through off-plan options and projected rental yields to help structure their investment wisely,” Magdy concluded.