Dubai AED 10mn+ off-plan sales surge 240% as renovated villas, branded residences drive luxury market

Off-plan villa sales in Dubai’s AED 10 million-plus segment have surged by 240 per cent over the past two years, reflecting a profound shift in buyer appetite and investor confidence, according to new data from Savills Middle East.

The number of off-plan transactions in this ultra-prime bracket rose from 952 in 2022 to 3,223 by the end of 2024. In the first half of 2025 alone, AED 10 million-plus property deals reached 3,731 — already 15 per cent higher than the full-year total for 2024. Off-plan properties now make up 69 per cent of all AED 10 million-plus transactions, a dramatic increase from just two years ago.

Dubai’s ultra-prime market booms

“Dubai is no longer a stopover market,” said Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East. “Buyers entering the prime space today are globally mobile, long-term focused, and looking to anchor their wealth in a city that offers both quality of life and asset strength.”

Cummings added that the spike in luxury sales “speaks to a structural shift in demand” and is “a testament to global capital’s attraction to Dubai real estate.”

Key off-plan developments fueling this growth include Palm Jebel Ali, District One West, and The Acres. These mega-projects, backed by major developers and positioned in high-demand zones, are helping Dubai cement its status as a hub for premium real estate investment.

Meanwhile, ready (secondary) villa transactions in the AED 10 million-plus market have remained consistent at approximately 1,500 deals per year, indicating that while resale interest remains stable, investor momentum is increasingly shifting toward new builds.

Renovated communities break price ceilings

The revival of older communities is also drawing attention. In Jumeirah Islands, just 8 properties exceeded AED 10 million in 2021. By 2024, that number jumped to 89. As of mid-2025, more than 90 per cent of sales in the community have been above AED 10 million — and notably, 40 per cent surpassed the AED 20 million mark.

Jumeirah Islands has even eclipsed pricing benchmarks in Dubai’s traditionally top-tier enclave, Emirates Hills, with a record AED 6,375 per square foot.

Branded residences gain global momentum

Branded residences have emerged as a major force in Dubai’s high-end market, accounting for approximately 30 per cent of AED 10 million-plus apartment sales. According to Savills, Dubai now ranks as the most active branded residential market in the world.

Projects like The Lana Residences, Bvlgari Residences, and One&Only One Za’abeel are commanding prices upwards of AED 10,000 per square foot and drawing interest from ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking exclusivity and design pedigree.

Savills forecasts that Dubai will represent 40 per cent of all branded residential developments in the Middle East and Africa by 2031, underlining its growing dominance in the global luxury landscape.