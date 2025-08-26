Dubai-based COLABB launches integrated real estate platform

Dubai-based commercial real estate investment and creative development firm COLABB has officially launched, introducing an interdisciplinary platform that combines investment, interior design, and digital strategy.

The company helps private and institutional investors acquire high-potential commercial and hospitality properties by integrating acquisition, design, and execution. Its model aligns investment decisions with creative strategy, renovation, and repositioning to increase long-term asset value.

The firm operates through three divisions: Invest, Interior, and Digital, offering clients consulting and execution services across all stages of real estate development, from sourcing and acquisitions to design, repositioning, and marketing. It also manages long-term operations and tenant relations for investors.

Founder Olga Sukhanova said, “We are entering a new era in the UAE market where the focus will shift from scale, speed, and brand names to meaning, aesthetics, and depth. Investors and developers will increasingly seek projects with cultural and emotional resonance where culture, investment, and design work in synergy.”

COLABB Invest focuses on commercial assets in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), with results from its serviced office concept CODE showing rental yields of 16.3 per cent annually and capital appreciation of 63.5 per cent over 18 months.