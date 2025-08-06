Dubai branded residences sector hit record $45 million sale

Dubai’s branded residences market continues to outpace global luxury hubs, with a record $44.6 million penthouse sale in Jumeirah Asora Bay highlighting the city’s growing dominance in this once-niche segment, according to a new H1 2025 report by Morgan’s International Realty.

The six-bedroom unit, sold in May for AED 164 million, marked the highest-priced branded residence transaction in Dubai to date and helped drive a 37 per cent year-on-year increase in total transaction value, despite a modest 3 per cent dip in sales volume compared to H1 2024.

Dubai tops global branded residences market

Dubai now hosts 48,474 branded units across 144 projects, adding 5,510 new residences in just the first six months of 2025. The surge further cements the emirate’s status as the global capital of branded residences, outpacing traditional markets like Miami, New York, and London.

“Branded residences are no longer a niche segment, they have become a core asset class,” said Elias Hannoush, Managing Director of Morgan’s International Realty. “Institutional investors are moving in, and we’re seeing new pricing benchmarks being set.”

The average price per square foot of branded residences reached $1,029 (AED 3,779), with the highest recorded at $4,981 (AED 18,294). This compares to an average of $737 for non-branded units, reflecting a significant 40 per cent premium across the market.

In communities such as Jumeirah Bay Island and La Mer, branded properties commanded price premiums of up to 98 per cent, with other hotspots like Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and The Oasis also posting high transaction volumes and strong valuations.

The top-selling under-construction project was Palace Villas Ostra at The Oasis, with sales of $1.83 billion (AED 6.72 billion), while Address Harbour Point led among ready properties.

The most expensive properties were associated with high-end global brands such as Bulgari, Four Seasons, Raffles, and Aman, whose projects averaged over $13,000 per sq ft in some cases.

Meanwhile, Address Hotels & Resorts maintained its lead in the number of branded developments, with 15 active projects across Dubai. Other major players include VIDA Hotels, Dorchester Collection, and Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.

Branded residences were concentrated in prime districts such as Downtown Dubai (21 developments), Business Bay (17), and Dubai Harbour (9), but emerging areas like The Oasis, Dubai Hills Estate, and Dubai Creek Harbour are becoming key investment zones as developers diversify geographically.