Dubai brokerage opens city’s largest real estate office after $137.5m Emaar Square deal

Driven | Forbes Global Properties has officially opened its new 43,000sq ft headquarters in Downtown Dubai, marking a major milestone in the firm’s strategic expansion and long-term confidence in the UAE’s real estate market.

Located steps from the Burj Khalifa, the new space is now the largest real estate office in Dubai.

The launch follows the company’s AED 505m ($137.5m) acquisition of Emaar Square Building 3 in November 2024.

Massive Dubai real estate office

Abdullah Alajaji, Founder and CEO of Driven | Forbes Global Properties, said: “This headquarters represents a bold and deliberate step in executing our vision for the future of Dubai’s real estate market.

“We designed this space with thoughtful infrastructure to empower our team to work smarter, collaborate more effectively, and lead with confidence in an increasingly competitive landscape.

“Beyond it being about expanding our footprint, we are reframing what success looks like in the luxury property sector. As one of the region’s fastest- growing brokerages, we are committed to setting new industry standards and driving innovation.

“This headquarters embodies that commitment and positions us to seize emerging opportunities as Dubai’s real estate market matures and evolves.”

Spread across two floors, the purpose-built space is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and high performance. It features coworking zones, executive boardrooms, an agents’ lounge, and a café-style reception area with an in-house barista. It also houses wellness-focused amenities such as a recharge room, in-house hair studio, and a catering facility.

The new HQ also aligns with Dubai’s sustainability goals. From the use of recycled materials to integrated water dispensers, every aspect of the office is designed with environmental responsibility in mind — appealing to the growing number of eco-conscious investors and stakeholders.

The unveiling of the office comes shortly after the release of Driven’s first proprietary market. The report, backed by a custom-built index, compares Dubai with global hubs such as New York, London, and Singapore across 28 indicators including: