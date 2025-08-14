Dubai commercial property sales jump 271% in July 2025 as investors target premium spaces

Dubai’s commercial property market is experiencing a powerful surge, with sales and leasing transaction values up 271 per cent month-on-month in July 2025, according to the latest market data from Allsopp and Allsopp .

Transaction volumes also rose 75 per cent compared to June 2025.

Year-on-year growth was even more dramatic — 283 per cent higher transaction values and a 40 per cent rise in volumes compared to July 2024.

Commercial property in Dubai

The standout figure is the average commercial sales price, which has more than tripled in a year — from AED4,272,036 ($1.16m) in 2024 to AED14,414,288 ($3.92m) in 2025.

Analysts say this reflects investors’ focus on premium, strategically located properties that drive competition and push up asset values.

Average annual commercial rents stood at AED530,200 ($144,300) in July 2025 — significantly lower than AED1,698,390 ($462,200) last year — offering an opportunity for tenants to secure competitive deals before rates inevitably rise as supply tightens.

Top investing nationalities in July 2025 included India, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, underscoring Dubai’s appeal to a diverse mix of entrepreneurs, SMEs, and multinational corporations.

Market experts say the rapid acceleration in values and volumes sends a clear signal to developers: Dubai’s commercial property sector is underserved.

With more businesses relocating to or launching in the emirate, demand for Grade A offices, retail hubs, warehouses, and mixed-use complexes is only set to grow.