Dubai Land Department in partnership with Second Century Ventures launch REACH Middle East

Dubai Land Department has partnered with Second Century Ventures to launch REACH Middle East, a real estate technology accelerator designed to transform the sector across the region. Officially opening applications for its first cohort in 2025, the program is inviting startups from all industries to apply. The initiative is led by PropTech (Property Technology) pioneers Siddiq Farid and Karim Helal, and marks a significant step in aligning the region’s property market with global advancements in digital technology.

REACH Middle East is structured as an eight-month, high-impact accelerator program that will select up to 10 promising startups. Chosen participants will gain access to funding, mentorship, pilot opportunities, and connections that can help them scale both regionally and internationally. Each selected startup may receive up to $250,000 in seed capital and will be introduced to strategic investors, paving the way for follow-on funding.

Dubai launches regional proptech innovation hub

The program is not limited to traditional real estate startups. Instead, it encourages applications from companies using emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the IoT, and blockchain, with the potential to impact real estate, construction, sustainability, or property management. Revenue-generating startups between the seed and Series A stages are especially encouraged to apply.

In addition to financial investment, REACH Middle East is said to offer direct access to major real estate developers, government entities, and facility managers, allowing startups to test and commercialise their technologies in real-world settings. Participants will also receive mentorship from global experts, successful founders, and seasoned real estate professionals. The accelerator aims to help startups plug into a global network of over 330 alumni companies and provide visibility at major industry events, trade shows, and conferences.

The launch of REACH Middle East is in line with the UAE’s broader digital transformation initiatives, including the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033. These strategies collectively aim to add over $27 billion to the economy and promote the region as a leader in digital innovation. The program also complements other major regional initiatives, such as Abu Dhabi’s Hub71, the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund, and the NEOM Innovation Hub, all of which support the innovation ecosystem under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Second Century Ventures, the venture capital arm of the National Association of Realtors in the United States, is the driving force behind REACH globally and is recognised as the most active real estate tech fund worldwide. Its unique position allows it to leverage a vast network of real estate professionals, corporate executives, and technology leaders to support startup growth.

Dr. Mahmoud AlBurai, Head of Policies and Innovation at Dubai Land Department, highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative. “We are proud to collaborate with REACH Middle East to unlock the potential of real estate tech startups across the region. With Dubai as the starting point, this accelerator will provide unparalleled support to entrepreneurs, fostering solutions that resonate throughout the Middle East and contribute to the global real estate ecosystem.”

Siddiq Farid, Managing Director of REACH Middle East, emphasised the practical value of the program. “The MENA region is at the forefront of real estate innovation, and REACH Middle East is committed to empowering startups to solve real-world challenges. Our program bridges cutting-edge technology with practical real estate applications, driving sustainable growth for startups and the industry alike.”

Dave Garland, Managing Partner at Second Century Ventures, called on ambitious founders to step forward. “REACH offers a unique opportunity for startups to be part of a transformative ecosystem. We encourage ambitious startups to apply to join the next generation of PropTech trailblazers and help shape the future of real estate in the MENA region and beyond.”

Applications for the inaugural cohort are now open and can be submitted online at: www.nar-reach.com/middle-east