Dubai launches first PropTech hub to support 200 startups by 2030

The DIFC Innovation Hub and Dubai Land Department have launched the Dubai PropTech Hub.

Under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the hub is the first PropTech innovation centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

It will be housed within the DIFC Innovation Hub, which operates the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the MEASA region, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

New hub to boost PropTech startups

The initiative aims to transform real estate through technology by supporting more than 200 PropTech startups and scaleups.

By 2030, the hub expects to generate more than 3,000 jobs and attract over $300 million in investment.

The Dubai PropTech Hub will offer customised licensing options, purpose-built physical workspaces, and support programmes designed to accelerate innovation from concept to commercialisation.

The facility will provide access to incubators, venture building services, joint pilots, and regulatory and financial infrastructure.

Programme offerings include early-stage startup incubators and thought leadership programmes to help participants navigate PropTech trends.

“DIFC is proud to unveil the Dubai PropTech Hub and provide a world-class, financial and regulatory environment that supports real estate innovation. Laying the foundation for attracting more talent, this landmark initiative fast-tracks the expansion of the PropTech market in Dubai and positions the emirate as a global leader in real estate innovation. Furthermore, this initiative will build renewed momentum for investment, aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033,” Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC said.

“This hub is a natural extension of the Real Estate Evolution Space Initiative – ‘REES’ launched by DLD to support the innovation ecosystem and anticipate the future of the sector by harnessing technology and artificial intelligence. By encouraging startups and providing advanced infrastructure and incubators, we are enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness and offering a smarter, more connected approach to real estate investment and development,” Omar Hamad BuShehab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department added.

The hub operates on a multi-stakeholder collaboration model, bringing together regulators, developers, technology companies, investors, and service providers.

Founding partners include developers Binghatti, Majid Al Futtaim, Sobha Realty, and Union Properties, alongside infrastructure provider Transguard.

These partners are exploring AI-powered smart building and security applications through DIFC Innovation Hub-led pilots.

The Dubai PropTech Hub aims to create a more accessible, transparent, and tech-enabled property market for investors, residents, and stakeholders.