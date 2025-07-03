Dubai luxury real estate booms with $46m sale and 93 per cent surge in ultra-prime deals

Dubai’s luxury real estate sector is thriving, with a landmark AED168m ($45.7m) transaction for a five-bedroom full-floor apartment, among the top 10 priciest residential deals in the city, underscoring a growing appetite for luxury homes.

The sale exemplifies a broader trend wealthy investors are moving away from short-term speculation toward strategic, fundamentals-driven acquisitions.

Paul Sharland, Off Plan Director of haus & haus, said “There’s a gap between perception and reality. The clients I work with aren’t pulling back, they’re being more selective, yes, but they’re doubling down on Dubai and thinking big.”

The AED167m ($45.7m) sale was one of three major acquisitions concluded by Sharland in Q2 2025 on behalf of the same international buyer, following a AED30m ($8.2m) villa on Palm Jumeirah and a AED52m ($14.2m) purchase.

According to Sharland, the market’s surge reflects a shift in how serious investors assess opportunity. “Investors are clearly focused on fundamentals: policy, infrastructure and where the city’s putting its money. For serious capital, this isn’t a numbers game anymore. It’s a value game”.

UBS data from their Global Wealth Report 2025 reinforces Dubai’s momentum. In 2024, the UAE saw the second highest global increase in USD millionaires, a 5.8 per cent rise that added 13,000 new millionaires in just one year.

According to Henley & Partners’ Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, that trajectory is only accelerating. A record 142,000 millionaires are expected to relocate globally this year, and the UAE is set to attract the largest net inflow, an estimated 9,800 high-net-worth individuals. That’s more than any other country worldwide.

By contrast, the UK is forecast to lose 16,500 millionaires in 2025 (the highest net outflow globally) while China (-7,800), India (-3,500) and Russia (-1,500) are also set to report major losses. The movement underscores a decisive shift toward jurisdictions offering legal certainty, tax optimisation and sovereign stability.

“Real estate is no longer just a lifestyle choice,” says Sharland. “It’s part of the new wealth architecture – a sovereign hedge that combines capital protection, mobility and legacy planning.”

Dubai’s Real Estate Strategy 2033 aims to increase housing supply and homeownership to 33 per cent whilst doubling the sector’s contribution to GDP. Image: Shutterstock

haus & haus analysis of Dubai Land Department (DLD) transactions shows a 93 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY) in transactions above AED10m between January and May 2025.

The number of AED10m+ ($2.7mm) property transactions nearly doubled – up 93.2 per cent YoY from 1,607 in 2024 to 3,105 in 2025.

High-end transactions priced at AED3,000–3,500/sq ft ($817-953) rose by 19.9 per cent, while ultra-prime sales over AED3,500/sq ft ($953) more than doubled, up 119.1 per cent.

Large homes are surging, with transactions for properties over 1,500 sq ft up 47.9 per cent YoY.

“This isn’t speculative,” Sharland explains. “It’s data-backed confidence. Clients are chasing value and in Dubai, value still scales.”

Wealth Migration Fuels Demand

Data from UBS’s Global Wealth Report 2025 ranks the UAE second worldwide for millionaire growth in 2024, adding 13,000 USD-millionaires (a 5.8 per cent increase).

Henley & Partners projects a record 142,000 millionaires will relocate this year, with the UAE attracting the largest net inflow—9,800 high-net-worth individuals—surpassing any other country.

Why Dubai?

Investors cite several strategic advantages:

Zero income tax: Maximises net returns on rental and capital gains

World-class infrastructure: Seamless connectivity and integrated smart city platforms

Legal certainty and sovereign sStability: Trusted framework for asset protection

Lifestyle and mobility: Spacious residences in prime waterfront and urban districts

A shift from short-term flipping to long term portfolio building has redefined how investment advisors operate in the market.

“Client relationships like these don’t come from pressure,” Sharland says. “They come from honesty, consistency and a shared long-term view.”

As global capital continues to reposition itself, Dubai’s appeal shows no signs of slowing. Whether driven by policy shifts in the UK, fiscal uncertainty in the US or demand for geopolitical stability, wealthy investors are placing strategic bets and Dubai’s high-end real estate remains firmly on their radar.

Sharland said: “The panic buyers are already long gone. What’s left is strategic capital and it’s recalibrating for long term gain. The most forward-thinking investors I know are already one move ahead and Dubai is their play.”