Dubai off-plan apartment sales surge 43% in Q2 2025: Report

Dubai’s off-plan residential real estate market posted strong gains in the second quarter of 2025, with apartment transactions rising sharply and investor demand remaining resilient.

According to Betterhomes’ Q2 2025 Residential Real Estate Market report, off-plan apartment transactions surged 43 per cent quarter-on-quarter, contributing to a total sales value of AED 60.15 billion, up 37 per cent from a year earlier.

Dubai off-plan market soars in Q2

The off-plan segment accounted for the majority of Dubai’s residential market activity, supported by new project launches and investor-friendly payment plans.

Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at Betterhomes, said: “The off-plan market continues to be one of Dubai’s biggest growth stories. Buyers are showing greater discernment, focusing on quality, developer reputation, and long-term rental yield potential. We’re seeing high absorption of newly launched projects, especially in well-connected, master-planned communities.”

Apartments represented 80 per cent of total residential sales, with the average price for off-plan apartments rising to AED 2,023 per square foot, a 12.5 per cent increase since early 2023. Two-bedroom units accounted for 33 per cent of transaction value, followed by one-bedroom apartments at 30 per cent.

Top-performing off-plan apartment communities included Jumeirah Village Circle with 12.2 per cent of all off-plan apartment transactions, Business Bay with 6.4 per cent , and Dubai Residence Complex, Motor City, and Production City, each at around 5 per cent.

Off-plan villa activity moderated during the quarter, with townhouses capturing 75 per cent of off-plan villa and townhouse sales. The Valley accounted for nearly 30 per cent of all villa and townhouse off-plan transactions, followed by EMAAR South at 15.5 per cent and Athlon by Aldar at 8 per cent.

Total off-plan villa and townhouse value stood at AED 8.06 billion. Average prices were AED 1,368 per square foot for townhouses and AED 1,947 for villas.