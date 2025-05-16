Dubai opens real estate market to Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone companies in groundbreaking move

The Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQ FTZ) has entered into a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to enable companies registered in the free zone to legally acquire and register freehold property in Dubai under their business name.

The move is seen as a bold step that signals a new era of inter-emirate economic synergy.

The strategic collaboration is a game-changer for how businesses can scale, diversify, and root themselves in the UAE’s most lucrative real estate market.

Dubai property for UAQ FTZ firms

Companies registered in the Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone will now benefit from direct access to Dubai’s property sector, long considered one of the most resilient and high-performing in the region.

“We are proud to lead with purpose and enable our investors to participate in Dubai’s thriving real estate sector with full legal clarity and institutional support,” said Sheikh Mansoor Bin Ibrahim Al Mu’alla, Executive Director of Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone Authority.

“The agreement establishes a robust legal and operational framework between the two government entities – one that removes traditional barriers and opens the door for licensed businesses to own strategic real estate assets that align with their growth roadmaps,” he said.

Johnson M. George, General Manager of UAQ FTZ, said the collaboration now gives the zone’s license holders the power to secure real estate assets in Dubai, aligning with their growth ambitions and offering long-term operational stability.

Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone Authority and DLD have also committed to ongoing regulatory coordination, reinforcing compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards.

Majid Saqer Almarri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, said the partnership reflects the department’s commitment to enabling real estate investment across the UAE through collaboration and innovation.

“We’re proud to work with UAQ FTZ to provide a seamless and legally sound framework that supports business expansion, while upholding regulatory excellence,” he said.

The milestone inter-governmental alignment is aligned with the UAE’s overarching vision for economic diversification, foreign direct investment growth, and cross-emirate business fluidity, reinforcing the nation’s status as a magnet for enterprise and global capital.