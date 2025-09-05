Dubai property market hits $13.8bn in August as off-plan sales jump 25 per cent

Dubai’s real estate market maintained its strong momentum in August 2025, with 18,564 transactions worth AED50.7bn ($13.8bn), according to new data from Property Finder.

The figures represent a 15 per cent increase in transaction volume and a 7 per cent rise in value compared to August 2024.

The market’s growth was driven by surging off-plan demand, with transaction volumes up 25 per cent year-on-year and values higher by 11 per cent.

Dubai real estate

Secondary off-plan deals were particularly strong, totalling AED4.1bn ($1.1bn) across 1,978 transactions — a sharp rise of 59 per cent in volume and 69 per cent in value versus the same month last year.

The primary market accounted for the bulk of August’s activity with 12,106 deals, a 20 per cent increase year-on-year. Off-plan projects dominated this space, making up 91 per cent of total primary transactions.

Business Bay emerged as a standout performer, contributing 11 per cent of total volume and 12 per cent of value, with growth of 377 per cent and 290 per cent respectively

Dubai Investment Park also ranked among the leaders, contributing 9 per cent of both overall value and volume

Dubai’s secondary sales market recorded AED22.6bn ($6.1bn) across 6,458 transactions, marking a 15 per cent rise in value and a 7 per cent increase in volume year-on-year.

Emerging communities drove much of this growth:

Wadi Al Safa 4 surged to AED786m ($214m) in sales, compared to just AED26m ($7m) in August 2024

Al Barsha South Fourth posted a 154 per cent rise in value and a 142 per cent increase in volume

Apartments remain the preferred choice, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of rental searches and 59 per cent of buyer interest. Smaller units continue to dominate:

Studios: 22 per cent of rental searches but only 16 per cent of buyer demand

22 per cent of rental searches but only 16 per cent of buyer demand One-bedroom units: 36 per cent of buyer searches and 40 per cent of rental interest

This reflects a shift as tenants move towards ownership of more affordable homes to offset rising rents and secure long-term value.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: “August’s figures offer a clear picture of Dubai’s real estate market strength, driven by an off-plan surge and bolstered by consistently healthy secondary activity.

“What’s remarkable this month is how neighbourhoods like Business Bay and Wadi Al Safa 4 are outperforming the broader trend, demonstrating that both investor confidence and demand for emerging communities remain elevated.

“This is further supported by broader market signals, including Emaar’s announcement of a 33 per cent jump in H1 profits — which reflects the underlying demand in high-end segments — as well as developers bringing construction in-house to meet surging demand and ensure delivery speed.

“These moves affirm Dubai’s proactive market stewardship and its appeal to both end users and investors.”

Dubai property market August 2025