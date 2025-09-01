Dubai property sales surge 40% to $89bn in H1 2025, cementing global investor demand

The real estate sector in Dubai and across the UAE has maintained its strong momentum in 2025, supported by the resilience of both oil and non-oil sectors and a surge in foreign investment inflows.

Growth has been recorded across all segments of the property market, from residential to commercial and industrial.

Latest global reviews and specialised reports confirm the sustainability of the UAE’s economic performance, highlighted by new project launches, record-breaking sales, and rising occupancy and rental rates across multiple asset classes.

Dubai real estate pushes UAE economy

Ismail Al Hammadi, Founder and CEO of Al Ruwad Real Estate, said: “Property transactions across all emirates demonstrate significant growth and sustained momentum, underscoring the strength of the sector and investor confidence.

“Dubai’s real estate transactions, in particular, continue to show remarkable growth, reflecting the emirate’s global appeal to investors. Some projects scheduled for delivery within three years sell out in just one or two weeks, something rarely seen anywhere else in the world.”

Saeed Abdulkareem Al Fahim, CEO of Stratum Owners Association Management company, said: “The UAE property market is witnessing remarkable activity and growth, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where demand continues to increase for a wide range of properties, from luxury units to mid-range housing.”

According to CBRE’s UAE Real Estate Market Review Q2 2025, the sector remains robust, supported by the country’s resilient economy, improved growth outlook, a rebound in oil production, and increasing foreign investment.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s residential markets remain highly active, with strong off-plan launches and sustained investor demand.

Office markets in both cities are seeing rising occupancy and strong rental growth, while the industrial sector continues to attract international investors and developers, driving rental gains in logistics assets.

Dubai’s residential market continued its upward trajectory in July 2025, according to Betterhomes, citing Property Monitor data and client insights, with transaction volumes and demand for both sales and rentals rising across off-plan and secondary properties.

W Capital Real Estate, citing Dubai Land Department figures, reported record-breaking property sales worth AED100bn ($27.2bn) from the start of 2025 until March 4.

By comparison, this milestone was reached on March 22 in 2024 and April 11 in 2023.

Dubai’s property sales grew by 40 per cent in the first half of 2025 to AED326.64bn ($89bn), compared with AED233bn ($63.4bn) during the same period in 2024.

Knight Frank, an independent real estate consultancy, confirmed Dubai’s record pace in surpassing AED100bn ($27.2bn) in sales by early March, noting that momentum has pushed total home sales to historic highs.

Dubai has also retained its position as the world’s busiest market for homes priced above $10m (AED36.7m) for the second consecutive year in 2024, recording 435 sales in this exclusive bracket—nearly equal to the combined total in London and New York.

The latest figures highlight how the UAE’s diversified economy and global investment appeal continue to power its property market, reinforcing the nation’s position as one of the most dynamic real estate destinations in the world.

UAE real estate highlights 2025