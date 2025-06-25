Dubai real estate: $12.5mn villa sale sets new Jumeirah Islands record

A Masterview villa in Jumeirah Islands has sold for AED 46 million, setting a new record for the community and marking the highest recorded sale for a property of its kind in the area.

Allsopp & Allsopp’s Private Office brokered the transaction on Wednesday, with Partner Jamal Tuzgani facilitating the sale.

The property sits on a 15,808 square foot plot with a built-up area of 7,483 square feet and is ready for immediate occupancy.

Record-breaking villa sale in Jumeirah Islands

The villa features five ensuite bedrooms, a home automation system, and Italian furnishings. AMBRA Development, the boutique firm behind the property, designed the residence to include a lagoon-inspired pool, natural materials, and artisan craftsmanship.

“Jumeirah Islands has witnessed a dynamic transformation in buyer demographics over the past four to five years. We’re seeing a significant influx of wealth from across Europe, including the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and Italy, as well as growing interest from Southeast Asia, particularly Singapore, China, and Russia. The area has evolved into an international enclave for buyers who demand the very best in quality, design, and lifestyle,” Tuzgani said.

The sale reinforces Jumeirah Islands as a destination for ultra-high-net-worth buyers seeking exclusivity.

The community consists of islands surrounded by greenery, lakes, and amenities, with proximity to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai.

“This sale exemplifies the growing appetite for ultra-prime real estate in Dubai. Buyers today aren’t just purchasing homes, they’re investing in a lifestyle, in design, privacy, and in long-term value. Jumeirah Islands is becoming one of the most sought-after addresses in the city, and this milestone reflects the incredible trajectory of Dubai’s luxury market,” Lewis Allsopp, Chairman of Allsopp & Allsopp, added.

AMBRA Development designed the villa to create what they describe as an immersive, multisensory experience.

The interiors showcase contemporary design principles whilst incorporating natural materials throughout the property.

Allsopp & Allsopp’s Private Office operates as a division of the Dubai real estate agency, which has 16 years of experience in the emirate.

The Private Office serves high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and family offices, providing advisory services and access to off-market residential opportunities.