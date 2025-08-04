Dubai real estate: 24 projects worth AED4.5bn completed in first half of 2025

Dubai’s real estate sector continues to reinforce its role as a cornerstone of the emirate’s economic landscape, with a strong performance in the first half of 2025.

According to the latest data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the first six months of the year saw the completion of 24 real estate projects, collectively valued at AED 4.5 billion. These completions are just part of a broader wave of development sweeping across the city, with an impressive 726 projects currently under construction, signalling robust demand from developers and investors alike.

أراضي دبي تعلن عن إنجاز 24 مشروعاً عقارياً بقيمة 4.5 مليار درهم في النصف الأول من 2025 وذلك بالتزامن مع استمرار أعمال التطوير في 726 مشروعاً عقارياً قيد الإنشاء في مختلف مناطق الإمارة، كما تم تسجيل بيع نحو 75,347 وحدة عقارية بقيمة إجمالية بلغت 151 مليار درهم، وبلغ إجمالي عقود… pic.twitter.com/DShwfMcVhf — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 3, 2025

This construction boom comes amid rising appetite for standalone units and integrated residential communities, indicating a shift in buyer preferences toward self-contained, sustainable living environments. In line with this trend, Dubai welcomed 90,337 new real estate units to the market during the same period, underscoring the sector’s dynamism and developers’ adaptability to market needs.

Sales activity has also been brisk. Between January and June 2025, a total of 75,347 real estate units were sold, reaching a combined value of AED 151 billion. Villas, in particular, stood out, with 7,167 units sold for more than AED 28 billion, further illustrating the growing demand for private, spacious living options.

On the rental front, Dubai registered 465,738 lease contracts in the first half of 2025, up slightly from the same period last year. While the increase was modest at under 1 per cent, the total value of lease contracts climbed 5 per cent to approximately AED 42 billion. Notably, new lease contracts saw a 7 per cent year-on-year rise, reflecting strong demand in a stable rental market supported by ongoing government initiatives aimed at encouraging long-term residency and homeownership.

These figures reinforce Dubai’s position as a global real estate hub and highlight the success of the DLD’s regulatory frameworks in fostering transparency, investment security, and inclusive access to property ownership.

Through its strategic initiatives and digital transformation efforts, the DLD continues to shape an integrated and forward-looking real estate ecosystem. These advancements support the broader goals of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, to establish the emirate as the world’s top destination for real estate investment and quality living.