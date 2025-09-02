Dubai real estate: $925m Lumena by Omniyat sold out in weeks

Dubai real estate developer OMNIYAT has announced that its LUMENA tower is now fully sold out, just two months after its launch on June 18, 2025.

The ultra-luxury commercial office tower, located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Burj Khalifa district, achieved Business Bay’s highest total sales value at AED 3.4bn ($925m) at launch, underscoring Dubai’s status as a magnet for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and global businesses.

The sell-out of LUMENA follows the rapid success of ENARA by OMNIYAT, which was also fully sold out earlier this year.

Commercial real estate in Dubai

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT, said: “As Dubai emerges as a global hub for the world’s elite, the success of LUMENA validates our vision to offer breathtaking spaces that raise the bar for what our clients can expect from their working and living environments.”

Sitting at the intersection of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai, the 48-storey LUMENA tower is designed as a next-generation workplace, combining architectural innovation with luxury amenities. Completion is scheduled for Q4 2029.

Signature features include the Sky Theatre, a venue for executive forums, launches and private gatherings with panoramic views across Dubai, equipped with advanced acoustics, LED walls and modular seating.

The tower also offers:

Executive wellness suites

Recovery and training zones

A suspended sky pool

Wellness floors on Levels 21 and 22

A private Business Club on Level 34

Exclusive event spaces at the tower’s apex.

OMNIYAT is extending its hospitality-driven approach to LUMENA, with a suite of executive services including concierge support, reception, meeting room management, spa and wellness coordination, lifestyle bookings, and bespoke experiences such as event planning, luxury travel, and private shopping.

Occupants will also have exclusive access to the Executive Club, offering private lounges, meeting zones and tailored concierge services for senior decision-makers.

At podium level, six curated retail concepts will provide fine dining, wellness and lifestyle facilities, designed to serve both tower occupants and the wider Business Bay and Downtown communities.