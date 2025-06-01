Dubai real estate: AARK Developers launches Dubailand project as it lures yield-focused investors

A Dubai real estate developer is looking to lure yield-focused investors to its latest flagship project in an emerging neighbourhood.

AARK Developers has unveiled Aark Terraces, a landmark residential development in the heart of Dubailand.

Designed to cater to discerning residents and yield-focused investors alike, the launch signals the developer’s most ambitious project to date and a strategic expansion into one of the city’s highest-performing corridors.

Aark Terraces in Dubailand

Aark Terraces features a collection of one and two-bedroom residences. Select units include private jacuzzis, while all residents enjoy:

Access to a rooftop lounge

State-of-the-art fitness centre

Landscaped walkways

Secure underground parking

Its location in Dubailand, which recorded AED26.2bn ($7.1bn) in off-plan transactions last year, makes it a magnet for families and investors.

Gross rental yields in the area have climbed to 6.7 per cent, outperforming several legacy districts and solidifying Dubailand’s status as a high-return investment destination.

Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers, said: “Aark Terraces is more than a development; it is a statement of our enduring philosophy. At Aark, we believe in transforming everyday living into extraordinary experiences, and Aark Terraces reflects that promise—offering tranquil design, thoughtful amenities, and accessible luxury right in the heart of Dubailand.

“As the city evolves into a lifestyle destination, Aark Terraces aligns seamlessly with our vision of creating resort-style homes that balance serenity, sophistication, and urban convenience.”

Set against the backdrop of the Emirate’s record-breaking AED761bn ($207.2bn) in real estate transactions in 2024, the launch comes at a time of unprecedented investor confidence.

With a surge of new schools, healthcare centres, retail destinations, and leisure attractions being developed in Dubailand, the district is rapidly becoming a self-contained urban ecosystem.

Construction of Aark Terraces is already in progress under the supervision of globally acclaimed consultants to ensure timely delivery and impeccable quality.

The project is the first in a pipeline of upscale developments planned by AARK Developers as it accelerates its expansion across Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.