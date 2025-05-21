Dubai real estate: AHS Properties unveils $750mn waterfront project

AHS Properties, the UAE’s leading ultra-luxury real estate developer, has launched Casa AHS, a waterfront development valued at $750 million (AED 2.75 billion) along Dubai Water Canal.

The project features 32 residences, including Sky Villas, Sky Mansions, and Sky Palaces, with sizes ranging from 5,088 to 29,700 sq. ft.

Redefining Dubai’s luxury homes

Architect Shaun Killa designed the development, whilst HBA Residential created the interiors, which feature double-height ceilings reaching up to 12 metres and views of Dubai Water Canal and Safa Park.

Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO of AHS Properties, said: “With Casa AHS, we are creating more than just homes, we are curating a lifestyle that is deeply refined, emotionally resonant, and globally admired. This launch is a continuation of our mission to elevate luxury living in Dubai and offer our clients rare, statement-making properties in prime waterfront locations.”

Each residence includes private elevators opening directly into living rooms, private infinity-edge pools, jacuzzis, and terraces.

The development provides residents with amenities such as a private lounge, workspace, spa, wellness facilities, and 24/7 concierge services via a resident-only app.

Additional services include access to a curated ultra-high-net-worth network, chauffeured limousine services, and round-the-clock housekeeping.

The properties also feature private garages, electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle storage, and private storage rooms.

The development aims to establish a new standard for waterfront living in Dubai’s property market.