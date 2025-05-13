Dubai real estate: AI guides new generation of property buyers, says new report

A market report released today by fäm Properties reveals the average age of buyers has dropped from 54 in 2017 to 44 in 2025 in the off-plan sector, and from 53 to 42 in the ready or re-sale market.

“In the past, the market was dominated by older investors who relied on experience to make their investments. But AI and digital tools are making the market more transparent, and educating tech-savvy younger buyers,” Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties said.

AI reshapes Dubai real estate

The data, sourced from AI-powered platform DXBinteract, shows buyers aged 36-45 currently account for 40 per cent of off-plan sales and 44 per cent of ready and re-sale transactions in 2025.

The 21-25 age group has increased their property purchases by 38.6 per cent in the off-plan sector and 33.3 per cent in the ready/re-sale market compared to last year.

AI technology now tracks what buyers search for, what matters to them, and how market patterns change, helping investors, buyers and agents make faster decisions.

“It’s too early yet to rely on AI alone to decide where to invest, and human judgement is still important in a complex real estate market. But AI’s role will grow as the tech develops,” Al Msaddi added.

The impact of AI, big data, and digital innovation on the real estate industry will be highlighted at the sold-out Game Changers 2.0 summit in Dubai on Friday.

Tech visionary Mo Gawdat, former Chief Business Officer at Google [X], will deliver the keynote address. VIP tickets for the event at Coca-Cola Arena cost up to AED30,000.

Gawdat will share the stage with Al Msaddi and Dr. Mahmood AlBurai, Dubai Land Department’s Senior Director of Real Estate Policies and Innovation.

According to the report, the 41-45 age group accounts for the largest share (21 per cent) of total off-plan sales in Dubai so far in 2025, followed by 36-40 year-olds at 19 per cent.

In the ready or re-sale sector, the 36-40 age group leads with 23 per cent of transactions, followed by the 41-45 segment at 21 per cent.

The report notes that younger age groups recorded the largest year-on-year increases, with 26-30-year-olds purchasing 31.9 per cent more property in the ready or re-sale market.