Dubai real estate: Arada launches world’s first precision wellness destination ‘Akala’

Arada has unveiled Akala, positioning it as the world’s first precision wellness destination and a new global hospitality and branded residences concept.

The brand name derives from an ancient Sanskrit word meaning ‘beyond time’.

The flagship development, Akala Hotel & Residences, will house 534 branded residences located between Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Downtown Dubai.

Akala Hotel & Residences Dubai sales begin May 31

The project comprises two 220-metre towers connected by a shared podium containing spa, fitness, and clinical wellness facilities.

The AED5 billion development will launch sales on Saturday, May 31, with a two-day event at Dubai’s Museum of the Future. Residential options range from one-bedroom apartments to The Observatory, a two-level penthouse offering views of the Burj Khalifa.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “With Akala, we are creating a sanctuary that reflects how people want to live today, where peak health, personal performance, and rest are all part of the same experience. With an array of wellness facilities and services that is unmatched anywhere in the world, Akala is designed for the next generation of global citizens who want to live better, happier and longer.”

The development has received LEED Gold and WELL Silver precertification, with construction scheduled for completion by the end of 2029.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, added: “Akala represents the convergence of two powerful global shifts – the rise of wellness as a central life pursuit, and the demand for service-led, lifestyle-driven residential experiences. Dubai is the perfect place to launch this concept, and we’re proud to introduce a new kind of brand from the region to the world.”

Each residence incorporates air and water purification systems, individually zoned climate control, and circadian lighting.

Materials and furnishings are selected for their natural and sustainable qualities. Smart technology integration allows residents to personalise their environment.

Wellness-focused upgrades include organic sleep systems, EMF-conscious design elements, and acoustic optimisation to support longevity, focus, and rest.

The development features a fitness club equipped with strength and cardio equipment, private training pods, an indoor lap pool, and studios for cycling and group exercise.

The Akala Spa includes saunas, hammams, thalassotherapy pools, VIP suites, and a thermal circuit. Wellness Studios provide spaces for movement, recovery, and mindfulness practices.

Everwell’s medical wellness clinic offers diagnostics, preventative care, and personalised treatments, including stem cell therapies.

Additional amenities include organic dining options, an L-shaped pool, social spaces, and residents-only facilities including gym, spa and private cinema.

Akala provides lifestyle and wellness concierge services covering daily housekeeping, in-home spa treatments, curated dining, fitness and recovery programmes. Specialist services include family support, companion care, and event planning.

The development operates as a members’ club with global reach, providing residents and guests access to wellness programming, content, and experiences across future locations worldwide.

Following the Dubai launch, Akala plans expansion to international markets including other Middle East locations, Europe and Australia. Each future location will be curated to its specific environment and culture whilst maintaining the brand’s precision wellness mission.