Dubai real estate: Arada sells DIFC’s largest apartment in Akala for $34m

Dubai real estate developer Arada has sold “The Observatory,” a record-breaking AED125m ($34m) penthouse at its wellness-focused Akala development near Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The sale ranks as one of the top 10 apartments sold in Dubai so far in 2025, underscoring the strong global investor interest in Akala.

Spanning two floors at the top of one of Akala’s 220m twin towers, The Observatory offers panoramic, unblocked views of the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, DIFC and the Zabeel area.

The Observatory in Akala DIFC in Dubai

Featuring six bedrooms, The Observatory is also notable for a number of design features including an expansive Grand Room that showcases the views, public and private wings, an art gallery and a rooftop terrace with private pool and jacuzzi.

At more than 23,000sq ft, The Observatory is larger than any apartment ever sold in the DIFC, and is also the biggest apartment sold in Dubai so far this year.

Located between Index Tower and Central Park Towers, the AED5bn ($1.4bn) Akala project is underpinned by a precision wellness ecosystem that integrates advanced diagnostics, performance therapies and a curated hospitality model to deliver measurable health outcomes.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We have positioned Akala as the world’s most advanced wellness residences, and this sale underscores the strength of demand for a new category of real estate, which is intentional, intelligent and focused on long-term wellbeing. In addition, the high value of this penthouse, which is rare for a non-waterfront property, speaks to the strength of Akala’s location, product quality and brand positioning.”

The 534 branded residences at Akala, as well as the ultra-luxury five-star hotel located in the same complex, incorporate built-in wellness features, including air and water purification systems, circadian lighting, organic sleep systems and intelligent climate zoning.

Shared amenities span more than 13,000sq m and include a clinical wellness centre, spa, high-performance gym and studios, as well as the Akala Spa.

Akala also features a unique “weightless” service environment, combining AI-enabled hospitality, wellness concierges, in-home treatments and curated meal plans.

Akala is LEED Gold and WELL Silver precertified and is the first location in a global pipeline of wellness-focused residences and retreats planned under the Akala brand.

Construction on Akala will begin in 2026 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2029.