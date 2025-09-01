Dubai real estate records $14bn August sales, best areas and projects revealed

Dubai’s property market recorded sales worth AED51.1bn ($13.9bn) in August 2025, up 7.9 per cent on the same month last year, according to a market update from fäm Properties.

The total number of transactions rose 15.4 per cent year-on-year to 18,678.

Apartments led the market, with sales worth AED30.2bn ($8.2bn), a 29.2 per cent jump in volume to 15,900 compared with August 2024.

Dubai real estate growth

Commercial sales reached AED1.2bn ($327m), up 20.4 per cent year-on-year to 442 transactions, while 392 plot sales worth AED8.9bn ($2.4bn) represented a 7.4 per cent rise.

Villa sales slowed to AED10.9bn ($2.97bn), down 38.1 per cent in volume to 1,944, but the average property price per square foot increased by 15.2 per cent to AED1,720 ($468).

The overall number of property deals was the third highest this year, following 20,322 in July and 18,693 in May.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: “The overall figures for August once again reflect the consistent strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate market, even through the summer months.

“The city’s sustained growth is cementing its position as a leading destination for property investment, drawing increasing international attention while domestic and regional demand stays strong.”

Historic data shows the sharp trajectory of growth: Dubai property sales in August climbed from AED4.7bn ($1.28bn) in 2020 to AED47.4bn ($12.9bn) last year, with transactions increasing from 2,500 to 16,200 over the same period.

Top performing areas in August 2025

Average property prices per square foot rose from AED826 ($225) in 2020 to AED1,720 ($468) in August 2025.

Business Bay: 1,695 transactions worth AED4.1bn ($1.1bn)

1,695 transactions worth AED4.1bn ($1.1bn) Jumeirah Village Circle: 1,584 transactions worth AED2.1bn ($572m)

1,584 transactions worth AED2.1bn ($572m) Jebel Ali First: 1,068 transactions worth AED2.6bn ($708m)

1,068 transactions worth AED2.6bn ($708m) Dubai Investment Park Second: 1,062 transactions worth AED2.5bn ($681m)

1,062 transactions worth AED2.5bn ($681m) Wadi Al Safa 5: 776 transactions worth AED1.3bn ($354m)

The most expensive property sold was a luxury villa on Palm Jumeirah, fetching AED161m ($43.8m). The priciest apartment went for AED100m ($27.2m) at Selicon Star 2, Nadd Hessa.

Sales by price band show mid-market dominance: 39.8 per cent of sales (7,435 transactions) were for homes priced AED1-2m ($272k–$544k), while 24.8 per cent (4,624) were below AED1m ($272k).

Just over 8.5 per cent (1,595) of homes sold were above AED5m ($1.36m). First-sale developer units continued to outweigh resales, accounting for 74 per cent of volume and 66 per cent of value.

Best-selling projects in August 2025

First-sale apartments

Binghatti Skyrise: 590 units, AED956.2m ($260m), median AED1.5m ($408k)

First-sale villas

Grand Polo – Selvara 2: 101 units, AED683.5m ($186m), median AED6.7m ($1.8m)

Resale apartments

Azizi Riviera: 68 units, AED59.2m ($16.1m), median AED690k ($188k)

Resale villas

Jumeirah Village Triangle: 34 units, AED86.6m ($23.6m), median AED2.4m ($653k)

Dubai’s August performance underscores its continuing appeal to domestic, regional, and international buyers, reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic property investment markets.