Dubai real estate: Barco Developers launches new $151,124 Livia Residences in Dubai South

Barco Developers, a real estate company in the UAE, has launched operations with plans to deliver over 2 million square feet of community-centric residences across Dubai and other emirates.

The company has unveiled its first project, Livia Residences, located in Dubai South. The development comprises 71 units across six storeys, with starting prices at AED555,000.

Handover is scheduled for Q4 2027.

Dubai South gets 71-unit Livia Residences with Q4 2027 handover timeline

“At Barco, our mission is to redefine what community living means for the UAE’s growing population. With Livia Residences, we wanted to create more than just homes, we are building an environment where modern architecture, smart technology, and lifestyle conveniences come together seamlessly. Every detail, from the expansive layouts to the 20+ curated amenities, is designed to serve families, professionals, and residents who are looking for something beyond the ordinary. Livia Residences represents the first milestone in our journey of developing communities in growing pockets of Dubai and RAK where the exceptional becomes the standard,” Safdar Badami, Co Founder at Barco Developers said in a statement.

The development features Los Angeles-inspired architecture combined with Dubai practicality.

The building includes a glass façade, landscaped surroundings, and interiors with 3-metre-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and equipped kitchens. Each residence includes smart home systems for lighting, curtains, and climate control.

Livia Residences offers over 20 amenities across active, leisure, family, and productive living zones.

These include a swimming pool, yoga deck, golf turf, jogging track, outdoor cinema, children’s play areas, pets’ corner, co-working spaces, and Wi-Fi-enabled common areas. The development provides 24/7 smart security.

“We believe that the next era of real estate in the UAE is about creating long-term value for end-users rather than short-term speculation. Livia is a reflection of that philosophy — a project that emphasizes livability, efficiency, and quality design over everything else. By launching in Dubai South, one of the most strategically connected and future-ready districts in the city, we are ensuring that our residents will benefit not only from premium lifestyle features but also from long-term growth and connectivity. This is the foundation of our vision at Barco to deliver communities that evolve with people’s lives and remain relevant for years to come,” Saadaat Yaqub, Co-Founder at Barco Developers added.

Dubai South serves as one of the city’s fastest-growing residential and business hubs. The location provides residents with proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo City, Jebel Ali Free Zone and JBR Beach. The development sits surrounded by parks, schools, retail outlets, and community services.

The launch of Livia Residences represents Barco Developers’ commitment to deliver residential communities in growth hubs, combining comfort with technology for mid-income buyers.

The company has planned projects for Arjan, Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), and Jebel Ali Hills.