BEYOND Developments has unveiled PASSO, a waterfront development on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah , marking the company’s first project outside Dubai Maritime City (DMC).

The launch took place during an event on Palm Jumeirah featuring a 13-minute drone show with over 4,000 drones.

Dubai witnessed the first use of “screens in the sky” technology, combining visual effects with a live stage performance to present the project through what organisers described as a harmony between sky and stage.

BEYOND launches luxury Palm Jumeirah development

PASSO consists of two towers, Avita and Bella, containing 625 residences. The development offers one-bedroom units, two-to-four-bedroom apartments, five-bedroom penthouses, and six-bedroom beach mansions.

Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: “Dubai real estate: BEYOND Developments launches PASSO on Palm Jumeirah with 4,000-drone show. Its vision is anchored in three pillars: the Address, the Landmark, and the Experience. We believe architecture should do more than shape skylines, it should inspire emotion, foster connection, and create meaningful experiences. Palm Jumeirah, with its international prestige and unparalleled seafront setting, provides the ideal foundation for this philosophy.”

Taqi added: “Dubai today is more than a thriving metropolis; it is a global benchmark for visionary urbanism. Its leadership, infrastructure, and investment ecosystem continue to set new standards for what cities can become. At BEYOND, we are not simply responding to this momentum; we are actively contributing to it, shaping places, elevating experiences, and defining the future of real estate in the region.”

The development is scheduled for completion in Q3 2029. The architecture draws inspiration from coastal contours and marine forms, incorporating biophilic design and wellness planning.

PASSO features three residence collections. The Wellness collection includes private plunge pools and gardens connected to the landscape and beach.

The Elite collection comprises a limited number of units positioned to provide views across the development. The Signature collection contains five penthouses and six beachfront mansions.

The development includes a Piazza with a sculpted canopy at the entrance, featuring two glass boxes at the main drop-off area. A Wellness pavilion spans 260 square metres and includes fitness facilities, outdoor yoga decks, and relaxation pools. A Montessori-inspired children’s pavilion combines indoor and outdoor activities.

The central landscape features greenery and pools leading to 250 metres of private beach. Both towers contain additional amenities including a wellness spa with pool deck, a social space with private cinema, and rooftops with 360-degree infinity pools and sky gardens.

PASSO represents BEYOND Developments’ expansion strategy as the company grows its presence across the UAE and internationally. The project reflects what the company describes as a real estate philosophy based on human experience and architectural integrity.