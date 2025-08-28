Dubai real estate: BEYOND Developments launches region’s first Forest district by Sea

BEYOND Developments has announced the launch of the region’s first Forest District by the Sea, featuring Talea as the initial residential tower in Dubai Maritime City .

The development represents a coastal destination designed around nature, wellness, and sustainability, establishing what the company describes as a standard for nature-integrated urban living.

The project supports Dubai’s transformation into a global leader in sustainable, resilient, and inclusive urban environments, aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, and the D33 Economic Agenda.

BEYOND Developments unveils nature-first urban living project supporting Dubai 2040 Master Plan

“This project demonstrates how thoughtful design can pioneer solutions to the challenges of climate change and urban wellbeing. As someone who lives and works in the city like everyone else, I understand firsthand the need for spaces that truly support healthier, more connected lives. It’s our responsibility as developers to create environments that inspire wellbeing and sustainability, making a positive difference in people’s everyday quality of life,” Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments said.

The Forest District will feature 65,000 square metres of community parks, including 55,000 square metres of native woodland.

The district will have up to 75 percent tree canopy coverage, passive cooling strategies, and wellness-led landscaping.

The development introduces a naturally shaded and cooler microclimate that promotes physical wellbeing and emotional balance.

Interconnected green trails, shaded walkways, forest-view fitness spaces, and garden zones are designed to encourage exploration, reflection, and community connection.

Talea, the first residential tower within the district, draws inspiration from the natural rhythms of earth and water.

The tower’s architecture features flowing lines, vertical greenery and glazing that brings the surrounding forest into homes.

The tower comprises 354 residences, including one- to three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses.

Interiors feature a forest-inspired colour scheme, natural earth tones, and views of sea, skyline, and woodland.

“Tomorrow’s cities will be defined by their sensitivity to people, nature, and experience. That’s the ethos shaping our work in Dubai. Talea is the first step, a place where ecology, design, and daily life come together with purpose,” Taqi added.

Amenities at Talea include shaded swimming pools, fitness areas nestled among trees, treetop walkways, children’s play zones inspired by nature, and outdoor lounges. A green pedestrian path links the podium level to the wider Forest District.

The development is located minutes from Downtown Dubai, Mina Rashid, and the Jumeirah coastline. The waterfront neighbourhood reflects what BEYOND describes as thinking about urban growth that prioritises nature as the foundation for community, wellbeing, and resilience.

BEYOND will reveal a series of projects within The Forest District, each designed to deliver lifestyle experiences rooted in nature, design, and human emotion.

The upcoming launches will showcase the brand’s architectural language while offering residents what the company calls a harmony of coastal energy and woodland calm.