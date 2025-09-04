Dubai real estate breaks records with $13.9bn sales and surging rents

Dubai property sales hit $13.9bn in August 2025 with record mortgages, rising rents and 18,678 transactions driving market growth

Dubai’s real estate market posted one of its strongest August performances on record in 2025, with 18,678 transactions worth AED51.1bn ($13.9bn).

The results highlight Dubai’s continued momentum as one of the most dynamic property markets in the world, surpassing benchmarks in both sales volume and value compared to August 2024, according to Provident Estate.

Other real estate benchmarks for the month included:

AED51.1bn ($13.9bn) in sales: Up 7.9 per cent year-on-year, outperforming many global luxury hubs

Up 7.9 per cent year-on-year, outperforming many global luxury hubs 18,678 transactions: A 15.4 per cent YoY increase, underscoring sustained demand

A 15.4 per cent YoY increase, underscoring sustained demand Price per sq. ft. AED 1,720 ($468): Up 15.2 per cent YoY, setting a new market benchmark

Up 15.2 per cent YoY, setting a new market benchmark Mortgages at record high: AED 21bn ($5.7bn) – up 77.1 per cent YoY, marking the strongest August for end-user financing

Market drivers

Apartments lead growth: 15,900 units sold (+29.2 per cent YoY), generating AED30.2bn ($8.2bn), accounting for 70 per cent of sales value

15,900 units sold (+29.2 per cent YoY), generating AED30.2bn ($8.2bn), accounting for 70 per cent of sales value Villas recalibrate: Sales dipped 38.1 per cent YoY to AED 10.9bn ($3bn) after historic 2024 highs, though prices remain up 12.7 per cent YoY

Sales dipped 38.1 per cent YoY to AED 10.9bn ($3bn) after historic 2024 highs, though prices remain up 12.7 per cent YoY Commercial momentum: Transactions rose to AED 1.2bn ($327m), up 20.4 per cent YoY

Transactions rose to AED 1.2bn ($327m), up 20.4 per cent YoY Plots surge: Average plot prices hit AED 6.3m ($1.7m), an 86.6 per cent YoY increase

First-time sales accounted for 74 per cent of all transactions, with 13,989 units sold (+22.3 per cent YoY), worth AED 34.2bn ($9.3bn).

Resale transactions softened slightly (–1.2 per cent YoY), but still contributed AED 16.9bn ($4.6bn), demonstrating liquidity in the secondary market.

Dubai rental market at record highs

Apartments: AED 85,000 ($23,140) average annual rent (+6.3 per cent YoY).

Villas: AED 190,000 ($51,680) average annual rent (+8.6 per cent YoY).

Commercial units: AED 62,900 ($17,100) average annual rent (+6.6 per cent YoY).

These figures mark Dubai as one of the world’s strongest rental markets, offering investors the potential for double-digit yields.

Business Bay and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) continued to dominate transaction volumes, alongside emerging hotspots Jabal Ali First, Dubai Investment Park Second, and Wadi Al Safa 5.

Since 2021, Dubai’s August sales volumes have more than tripled, with total values surpassing the AED 50bn ($13.6bn) milestone for the first time. Analysts highlight the city’s long-term resilience and consistent growth trajectory.

Loai Al Fakir, CEO of Provident Estate, said: “Dubai’s real estate sector continues to set global benchmarks for performance and resilience. The surge in first sales, record-breaking mortgage volumes, and sustained rental growth reflect the city’s unique ability to attract both end-users and international investors.”

Dubai property market – August 2025 v August 2024