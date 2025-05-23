Dubai real estate developer launches Al Jaddaf Waterfront project with 44 homes

Celeste is limited to just 44 exclusive residences and is positioned between Downtown Dubai and the Al Jaddaf Waterfront, while offering views of Dubai Creek.

Beyond the residences, curated wellness amenities include:

A waterfront pool

Modern fitness and yoga spaces

Landscaped courtyards

Dedicated children’s play zone

Celeste in Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development, said: “Celeste isn’t just another project – it’s a limited collection for those who move early, think differently, and value meaning over mass. It is for those who see their home as an extension of their values – calm, elevated, and timeless.”

Celeste is set for completion in Q2 2027.