Dubai real estate developer launches Al Jaddaf Waterfront project with 44 homes

HRE Development launches Celeste real estate project in Dubai's Al Jaddaf Waterfront district

By Staff Writer
Celeste Al Jaddaf Waterfront Dubai real estate
Dubai real estate firm HRE Development has launched Celeste, an exclusive waterfront residence in Al Jaddaf.

Celeste is limited to just 44 exclusive residences and is positioned between Downtown Dubai and the Al Jaddaf Waterfront, while offering views of Dubai Creek.

Beyond the residences, curated wellness amenities include:

  • A waterfront pool
  • Modern fitness and yoga spaces
  • Landscaped courtyards
  • Dedicated children’s play zone

Celeste in Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development, said: “Celeste isn’t just another project – it’s a limited collection for those who move early, think differently, and value meaning over mass. It is for those who see their home as an extension of their values – calm, elevated, and timeless.”

Celeste is set for completion in Q2 2027.

