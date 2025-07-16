Dubai real estate developer launches world’s first Olympic-branded residence with Tom Dean

Dubai real estate firm LEOS Developments has launched a branded real estate project in collaboration with Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean.

Billed as the world’s first Olympic-branded residence, Hadley Heights 2 in Dubai Sports City is built around the principles of performance, wellness, and innovation.

Tom Dean, a three-time Olympic gold medallist for Great Britain, brings his elite athletic insight to the project, shaping a lifestyle that prioritises health, motivation, and futuristic living.

The development features AI-powered gyms, rooftop running tracks, outdoor CrossFit zones, immersive sports simulators, wellness parks, and interactive play areas—delivering a holistic living experience inspired by Olympic excellence.

Rui Liu, Chairman and Founder of LEOS Developments, said: “As Dubai continues to evolve as a global centre for innovation and wellness, we believe communities should reflect that ambition.

“Our partnership with Tom Dean brings a new level of authenticity and inspiration to the project. Hadley Heights 2 aims to create a residential experience that supports physical wellbeing, personal growth, and meaningful connection—values that resonate with today’s residents and tomorrow’s leaders.”

Hadley Heights 2 follows the successful launch of Hadley Heights Phase 1 in Jumeirah Village Circle, answering a growing demand for lifestyle-driven developments that cater to both end-users and long-term investors.

Strategically located in Dubai Sports City, the project offers seamless connectivity via E311 and Hessa Street, with close proximity to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and both international airports.

The future Yellow Metro Line is expected to further boost accessibility, while the area’s international schools, golf courses, and elite training academies make it especially attractive to families and global investors.