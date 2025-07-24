Dubai real estate: DLD, Masdar City announce new partnership to enable free zone property ownership

Dubai Land Department has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Masdar City to allow companies and establishments operating in free zones under Masdar City to own land plots and properties under the freehold ownership system in Dubai.

The agreement establishes a regulatory framework for this ownership structure.

The partnership forms part of Dubai Land Department’s strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the emirate’s real estate market and expand the investor base by creating opportunities for free zone companies. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

The Dubai Land Department and Emirates NBD sign a memorandum of cooperation to streamline real estate transaction processes and introduce innovative financial solutions that enhance the investor experience. The partnership supports the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to… pic.twitter.com/enkPHmgi3t — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 22, 2025

Expanding freehold ownership in Dubai

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, and Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City, signed the memorandum during a ceremony held in the emirate. Directors from both organisations attended the signing.

Al Marri said: “We continue to expand access to Dubai’s freehold market through collaborative models that enhance the integration of the real estate ecosystem across the UAE. Enabling companies registered in free zones to own property in the emirate aligns with our vision of building a more open investment environment that offers diverse ownership options.”

Al Marri described the partnership as a step that adds value to the objectives of the emirate’s Economic Agenda D33 by diversifying the investor base and stimulating investment flows that contribute to market growth and sustainability.

The initiative supports the leadership’s vision of making Dubai the best city in the world to live and work, he added.

Baghoum said: “This initiative highlights Masdar City’s commitment to supporting businesses with innovative solutions that address their needs. By simplifying property registration processes for companies operating within Masdar City’s Free Zones, we are enabling them to expand their operations seamlessly while contributing to the UAE’s long-term growth.”

Baghoum said the partnership highlights the shared vision with the Dubai Land Department to create a business-friendly environment and reinforces Masdar City’s position as a hub for innovation and investment.

Under the memorandum, both parties will collaborate on developing a framework that includes eligibility criteria for establishments, along with the legal and administrative procedures required to complete the registration process.

The cooperation will ensure coordination between the Dubai Land Department and the Free Zone Authority to simplify and expedite procedures.

The partnership will enable data exchange and implement a digital system for online applications, request tracking, and document verification to enhance accuracy and transparency.

The collaboration will provide guidance and support to companies to help them understand the legal and procedural requirements and foster an environment that encourages ownership and investment.

The partnership aims to support companies’ expansion plans by providing solutions that facilitate their entry into the emirate’s real estate market.

The collaboration reflects Dubai Land Department’s commitment to adopting policies that enhance market flexibility, support efforts to attract investments, and contribute to building a business environment across the UAE.