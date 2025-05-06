Dubai real estate: Dubailand records $7.3bn in property transactions

Dubailand has recorded AED26.2 billion in off-plan real estate transactions over the past 12 months, with more than 9,000 units sold, cementing its status as one of Dubai’s most active residential markets.

The transaction data highlights persistent demand in the area, which developers attribute to Dubailand‘s location, community offerings, and investment prospects.

Strong demand in Dubailand

The district’s location provides direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, positioning residents within 25 minutes of Dubai International Airport.

The area offers proximity to entertainment venues, including IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, and Al Habtoor Polo Resort, while remaining connected to central Dubai landmarks such as the Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa.

Spanning three million square feet, Dubailand functions as a “city within a city” with districts catering to various lifestyles, combining theme parks, eco-tourism projects, retail centres, and residential neighbourhoods.

For families, the community’s location near Academic City provides access to higher education institutions, including Middlesex University Dubai, De Montfort University, and the University of Birmingham.

Residents also benefit from proximity to healthcare facilities, essential services, and sports venues.

Building on market momentum, LEOS Developments has announced plans to launch the fifth edition of its Weybridge Gardens collection in Dubailand.

The developer reported success with the previous four editions, all located within the district.

The launch date and specific details of the new Weybridge Gardens project remain to be announced.