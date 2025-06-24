Dubai real estate: Dubizzle Group hires 80+ data scientists to boost AI operations

Dubizzle Group has recruited over 80 data scientists and engineers to expand its Business Intelligence and data science operations, the company announced today.

The recruitment drive adds to the group’s existing pool of specialists as it seeks to strengthen its position in the MENA PropTech sector.

The group operates real estate platforms Bayut and dubizzle and is making the investment to future-proof its technology ecosystem and establish industry benchmarks. The expansion aligns with the UAE government’s efforts to integrate AI across various sectors.

Dubizzle Group is developing one of the most specialised BI teams in the regional digital classifieds and PropTech landscape, with plans for further growth.

The recruitment supports the company’s vision to create AI-enabled understanding of user behaviour, market dynamics and platform optimisation.

The developments will power personalised experiences, predictive tools and performance insights for property seekers, agents and developers.

The group currently operates over 70 deployed AI models and 64 proprietary models, generating an average of 49 million predictions monthly.

This AI infrastructure powers core products including BayutGPT, TruEstimate™ and Sell with AI, which are transforming how users search, evaluate and engage with property and classified listings on both platforms.

“We’re building more than just portals. We’re shaping the future of how people interact with classifieds in the digital age. The expansion of manpower in our tech ecosystem is not just a hiring milestone—it’s a strategic investment in making Bayut and dubizzle the most intelligent platforms in the region. This is just the beginning, we will continue to expand this workforce and bring in talented professionals to enhance our tech capabilities. Our ambition is to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global benchmarks, and in many ways, set new ones,” Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA said.

The talent expansion coincides with government announcements to include AI-based learning in curricula, incorporating understanding of the technology from an early stage.

The group has rolled out features including TruEstimate™, TruBroker™, Sell with AI, and BayutGPT, demonstrating AI applications in real estate transactions and decision-making.

These innovations have redefined how property seekers explore listings and how agents build trust and visibility. The group’s BI team now represents one of the largest and most specialised data units in the MENA digital classifieds and PropTech landscape.