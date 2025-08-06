Dubai real estate: Ellington Properties announces first-ever commercial development in MBR City

Dubai-based real estate developer, Ellington Properties, has announced the launch of Eaton Square, its first-ever commercial development. Located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), this project marks a new chapter for the developer, marking its entry into the commercial real estate sector.

As Dubai strengthens its role as a global business hub through national initiatives like the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, rising foreign direct investments are driving demand for high-quality, future-ready workspaces. In 2024, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recorded its highest-ever annual increase in memberships, with 70,500 new companies, showcasing a 4.6 per cent year-on-year rise.

Eaton Square: Redefining office spaces

Growth sectors include construction (33 per cent), real estate and business services (8.4 per cent), transportation and communications (8.3 per cent), and financial services (8.3 per cent). Eaton Square is designed to meet this demand for modern workplaces.

Scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2028, the project will feature a contemporary commercial tower with 11 bespoke office floors and premium retail spaces. Each floor has been designed for single-tenant occupancy, ensuring exclusivity and privacy for businesses, while offering panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

“With Eaton Square, we are expanding the boundaries of what commercial real estate can offer in Dubai,” said Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties. “This launch reflects our continued commitment to design excellence, now reimagined for the workplace. As the city evolves into a global hub for businesses, there is a clear need for workspaces that foster wellbeing, creativity, and connection. Eaton Square delivers on that promise, offering an environment that inspires performance and cultivates balance.”

In line with Ellington’s human-centric approach, the development offers indoor and outdoor amenities designed to support a modern work-life experience. An on-site daycare centre supports working parents, while designated phone booths and quiet zones promote focus and privacy.

The development emphasises accessibility and sustainable mobility, featuring parking bays, EV charging stations, and bicycle storage, and integrates advanced smart building technology, including destination control lifts, facial recognition (FR), Near Field Communication (NFC), QR code readers across front-of-house (FOH) areas, and video analytics with people counting, behavioural analysis, and object tracking.