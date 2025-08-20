Dubai real estate: Emirates Hills mansion sells for record $71m

Dubai’s ultra-luxury property market has set a new benchmark after Eden Realty confirmed the record-breaking sale of a single-plot villa in Emirates Hills for AED260m ($71m) — the highest price ever achieved for a single-plot villa in the exclusive community.

Spanning approximately 50,000sq ft, the seven-bedroom property was never publicly listed and was shown only to pre-qualified buyers, reflecting the privacy and exclusivity of such ultra-prime sales.

Fabricio Saltini, Managing Partner at Eden Realty, represented the seller, while Michael Charalambous, Associate Director at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, acted for the buyer.

$71m villa sale in Dubai

Saltini said: “Representing this property was a privilege, not only because of its exceptional scale and location, but because of the trust placed in us to manage a process of such discretion.

“This sale reinforces our belief that the right network, deep market expertise, and an unrelenting commitment to confidentiality are what deliver results at this level.”

Located on Emirates Hills’ most prestigious stretch — known as the “Golden Mile” — the villa enjoys sweeping views over the lakes and Address Montgomerie golf course.

This milestone further cements Eden Realty’s position at the pinnacle of Emirates Hills’ luxury market. The firm and its partners have now handled three of the four most expensive transactions in the community:

AED260m ($71m)

AED210m ($57m)

AED209m ($57m)

Barney Crompton, Partner and Co-Founder of Eden Realty, said: “The fact that Eden Realty has been involved in three of the four highest-value transactions in Emirates Hills speaks volumes about the strength and resilience of Dubai’s ultra-luxury property market.

“Global demand for rare assets in the city remains unmatched, and Emirates Hills continues to cement its position as the crown jewel for high-net-worth investors.”

Often referred to as the “Beverly Hills of Dubai,” Emirates Hills remains one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in the UAE, attracting royalty, celebrities, and global business leaders.

The AED260m ($71m) sale underlines the enduring appeal of Dubai’s luxury real estate sector and the continued global demand for rare, high-value assets.