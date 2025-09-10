Dubai real estate giant Binghatti announces new $544mn Skyblade development

Binghatti has launched its AED2 billion Dubai development, Binghatti Skyblade, at a gala dinner in Istanbul, Turkey.

The event took place at the Rixos Tersane Istanbul, overlooking the Golden Horn and Bosphorus Sea.

The launch follows the company’s launches beneath the Pyramids of Giza and along Egypt’s North Coast in El-Alamein. Over 2,000 guests attended the Istanbul event, including investors, business leaders, dignitaries, and cultural icons.

Hollywood actor Terry Crews hosted the evening, which featured a gala dinner accompanied by a live orchestra. The event celebrated the unveiling of Binghatti Skyblade, located on Burj Khalifa Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.

The development comprises 621 residences, including Royal Suites, studios with private jacuzzis, and two- and three-bedroom Royal units with private pools. The tower will feature an Infinity Sky Pool at its crown, offering views of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai skyline.

Binghatti announced a five-day sales showcase following the launch. The showcase will run from September 7 to 11 at Swissotel The Bosphorus, providing consultations, investment guidance, and opportunities for attendees.

“Skyblade is not merely a residential tower; it is a legacy project positioned on the world’s most prestigious boulevard, standing as one of the last few developments to rise in the very heart of Downtown Dubai. By unveiling this landmark in Istanbul, a city that bridges continents, we reaffirm our mission to connect cultures and create architectural icons that transcend borders and generations,” Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding Ltd said in a statement.

The Istanbul launch represents Binghatti’s expanding presence following showcases in Egypt.

The company continues to develop properties that combine architectural innovation, cultural resonance, and investment value.