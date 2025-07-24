Dubai real estate: Imtiaz Developments delivers Pearl House JVC project four months early

Dubai-based developer Imtiaz Developments has handed over Pearl House, its fourth completed project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), four months ahead of schedule.

The handover follows recent delivery milestones of Westwood Grande I and Westwood Grande II, both delivered on time.

Pearl House handover

The company is on track to deliver six projects this year, maintaining its commitment to scheduled handovers in Dubai’s property market.

Imtiaz Developments operates over 40 projects and has recorded AED 10 billion in total sales.

The company maintains its focus on quality, design innovation, and timely delivery across its portfolio.

Pearl House carries a value of AED 155 million and introduces contemporary living options to JVC.

The development contains 190 studio and one-bedroom apartments, all fully furnished, within a 16-storey mid-rise tower. The project targets both end-users and investors in an area known for strong rental yields.

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, said in a statement: “Following the success of our previous projects in the Jumeirah Village community, we are proud to handover Pearl House by Imtiaz—a development that reflects our continued dedication to design innovation and architectural excellence. This project is part of our strategic growth roadmap for 2025, and we are thrilled to see it come to life ahead of schedule.”

Pearl House represents the first project in a series. Pearl House 2 is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2025, whilst Pearl House 3 is planned for completion in Q1 2026.

The apartments feature custom-made furniture, integrated smart home systems, and built-in office spaces designed for remote work requirements. The design draws inspiration from oceanic themes.

Imtiaz Developments continues expansion across key districts including Dubailand Residential Complex, Dubai Islands, and Meydan. The company focuses on building communities that combine architectural distinction with lifestyle and investment value.