Dubai real estate insights 2025: What are GCC property investors prioritising in H2?

Dubai real estate investors are looking for off-plan properties, high rental yields, and long-term lifestyle investments, according to analysis by brokerage and development firm Asico.

Asico has identified key trends shaping GCC buyer preferences for the second half of 2025 based on detailed market analysis and direct client feedback.

Wail Abualhamail, Director of Real Estate at Asico, said: “We’ve seen a significant increase in enquiries from GCC clients, especially those seeking a blend of capital appreciation and lifestyle value. Our clients are not just looking for property, they’re making long-term decisions tied to family life, income generation, and future stability in the UAE.”

Dubai real estate investment proprieties in H2 2025

Off-plan developments lead buyer demand: GCC investors are increasingly attracted to off-plan projects thanks to flexible payment plans and promising capital appreciation. Hotspots such as Arjan, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), and Dubai South continue to dominate buyer interest, building on record activity from early 2025

Villa demand outpaces supply: Despite ongoing construction, spacious villas in gated communities remain scarce. Areas like Dubai Hills Estate, The Valley, and Arabian Ranches are top picks for GCC families seeking green spaces and family-friendly layouts

High-yield rental areas attract investors: Investors from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar are targeting rental-ready units in Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, and Jumeirah Village Circle, where net rental yields remain strong

Luxury and branded residences draw UHNW buyers: Ultra-high-net-worth Gulf buyers are prioritising branded and waterfront residences on Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, valuing quality, exclusivity, and premium management services

Golden visa eligibility influences purchases: The UAE’s 10-year residency visa continues to be a decisive factor, with buyers selecting properties that meet eligibility criteria to secure long-term residency for themselves and their families.

Wail Abualhamail, said: “GCC buyers are looking at Dubai with both emotional and strategic lenses. Whether it’s a future family home or a robust rental asset, the focus is on longevity, flexibility, and security.”