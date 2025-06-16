Dubai real estate: Jumeirah Bay Island property prices jump 24%, says new report

Dubai’s waterfront neighbourhoods have continued to show price increases, with Jumeirah Bay Island recording 24 per cent year-on-year growth during the first half of 2025.

The island community led price rises across sought-after coastal areas including Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters Island, and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), where average prices per square foot increased between 8 per cent and 10 per cent year-on-year.

“Today’s buyers are more discerning, and what we’re seeing is a flight to quality. Prime seafront homes in Dubai are being tightly held, and that scarcity, coupled with rising global demand, is continuing to push values up,” Louis Harding, CEO at Betterhomes said.

Dubai beachfront boom continues

Data shows Jumeirah Bay Island’s average price per square foot rose from AED 3,313 in 2024 to AED 4,122 in 2025.

Palm Jumeirah recorded a 5 per cent increase from AED 3,483 to AED 3,668 per square foot, while Bluewaters Island and JBR both saw 3 per cent growth, reaching AED 4,904 and AED 2,294 per square foot respectively.

The four communities achieved an average price growth of 9 per cent across the period.

The price increases reflect demand for beachfront living driven by property scarcity, international buyer interest, and investment strategies focused on lifestyle assets.

These waterfront communities attract high-net-worth individuals seeking both investment returns and quality of life.

Residents access private beaches, restaurants, marinas, wellness facilities, and retail outlets within managed, secure environments.

The combination of privacy, convenience, and service standards has sustained demand, particularly from international buyers requiring low-maintenance properties in the region.

The data indicates Dubai’s waterfront property has evolved beyond lifestyle purchases to become recognised as long-term investment assets.

As global investors respond to changing macroeconomic conditions, Dubai’s beachfront real estate maintains its position as a resilient segment within the international luxury property market.

The sustained demand points to a shift toward lifestyle-led investment in coastal communities, with scarcity and international interest continuing to drive price growth across Dubai’s waterfront locations.