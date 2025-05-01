Dubai real estate: MAG, MultiBank and Mavryk team up to tokenise $3bn of luxury property

The collaboration between the Dubai real estate developer, financial derivatives institution and blockchain innovator represents the largest real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation initiative globally to date.

The initiative highlights the imminent launch of $MBG, the utility token at the core of MultiBank’s next-generation digital finance ecosystem.

Dubai real estate tokenisation

The partnership will bring MAG’s high-value real estate developments, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside and Keturah Reserve, onto the blockchain, making them available to global investors via MultiBank.io’s fully regulated RWA marketplace.

Once launched, holders of the RWA assets will be able to earn yield distributed daily on the MultiBank.io platform.

The $MBG token will power access, staking, fee payments, and platform engagement, positioning it as the infrastructure layer behind institutional-grade digital asset offerings.

As part of the agreement, MAG will provide its premium real estate inventory for tokenisation, while Mavryk will deliver the blockchain infrastructure to support on-chain asset issuance and DeFi integrations.

MultiBank Group will oversee regulatory compliance, secondary market liquidity, and platform governance.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, said: “At MAG, we have always been driven by excellence and a passion for shaping the property landscape of tomorrow. Partnering with MultiBank Group marks a milestone in broadening access to high-value developments and unlocking liquidity via blockchain.”

Zak Taher, Founder and CEO of MultiBank.io, said: “This isn’t just a real estate deal — it is a flagship use case for the $MBG token. By enabling seamless access to $3bn in tokenised property, MultiBank becomes the bridge between regulated finance and next-generation investment infrastructure.”