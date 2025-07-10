Dubai real estate: Majid Developments launches Arlington Park with 140 units in Dubai Land

The project marks the company’s second development following Mayfair Gardens in Jumeirah Garden City.

The development comprises 140 residential units across studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Units are available in furnished and semi-furnished formats with amenities including an infinity pool, gym, sauna, co-working space and game room.

A new community in Dubai Land

Construction began on June 19, 2025, with the developer breaking ground before launching public sales. The Expression of Interest phase attracted demand that indicates the project is committed ahead of the sales release.

“Arlington Park reflects our dedication to creating lasting value through thoughtfully designed homes that enhance the quality of community living. In a fast-evolving city like Dubai, our focus remains on delivering purpose-driven projects that are sustainable, investor-smart, and deeply attuned to the needs of the modern resident,” Mansoor Majid, CEO of Majid Developments said.

The company positions itself as a design-led developer with a boutique approach, focusing on locations, architecture, and amenity-rich living environments for lifestyle and investment priorities.

“From day one, we’ve committed ourselves to creating homes that feel considered, comfortable, and connected. Arlington Park is a continuation of that mission – a community where design, location, and lifestyle converge to deliver real, long-term value. As COO, I’m proud of the operational precision and market insight that went into shaping this project from the ground up,” Mustafa Majid, COO of Majid Developments added.

Majid Developments operates with lean execution and a hands-on development approach. The leadership team brings experience across Dubai’s real estate and development sectors, with each project driven by design integrity, market awareness, and vision for value creation.

The launch comes as Dubai’s property market continues to attract investor interest and meet rising demand from end-users.

Majid Developments aims to play a role in shaping Dubai’s next generation of neighbourhoods whilst delivering projects that enrich the city’s urban fabric.