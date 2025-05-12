Dubai real estate: Meraas unveils $225mn Atélis Tower in D3

Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Atélis at d3, a 45-storey residential building in Dubai’s design district.

The waterfront tower, designed by SOM, the firm behind Burj Khalifa, will feature 280 residences on the Creekside shoreline.

The tower’s design draws inspiration from the UAE’s desert flower, with a facade characterised by curved, petal-like balconies.

New tower at Dubai Design District

These staggered terraces provide shade and enhance the building’s environmental performance whilst offering views of the waterfront and the city’s skyline.

The residential offering includes one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, alongside three duplex sky villas with private terraces and two penthouses with double-height living spaces.

The development is situated with views of the new waterfront and Dubai Creek to the north, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary to the east, and Downtown Dubai to the west.

“We are thrilled to unveil an architectural marvel like Atélis at d3, marking a new era for the city’s creative hub. This iconic tower is destined to set new benchmarks for elevated living, further upholding the dynamic urban landscape of Dubai. Its design embodies the innovation and creativity that defines our city, and we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and the 2040 Urban Master Plan through this exceptional project,” Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said.

The development offers three floors of amenities, including co-working spaces, an entertainment room, a children’s learning area, and a multi-purpose room extending to outdoor gardens.

A dedicated floor houses spa and wellness facilities, a gym, an infinity pool, lounges, and a reading lawn.

Atélis is part of d3’s expansion plan, which will add six Grade-A office buildings contributing over 500,000 sq.ft. of gross leasable area to the district.

The AED 825 million development, scheduled for completion by H1 2028, will feature LEED-certified office spaces with views of the city’s skyline, sports facilities, community spaces, parking, dining options, and an extended promenade.

The project aligns with Meraas’ focus on wellness and sustainability within master communities, supporting the city’s 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Atélis at d3 will be situated within one of the world’s creative hubs, home to leading creative brands, designers, studios, and entrepreneurs.