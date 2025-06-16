Dubai real estate: Metro Blue Line to turn infrastructure into wealth generator, says fäm Properties CEO

Construction has begun on Dubai’s Metro Blue Line expansion, with a property expert predicting the infrastructure project will transform the emirate’s urban economy and turn connectivity into real estate currency.

Firas Al Msaadi, CEO of fäm Properties, said the Blue Line will have implications for Dubai’s real estate market as the city advances its position as a global, liveable, and investable destination.

Construction began last week with the laying of the foundation stone for the first station at Dubai Creek Harbour.

Metro expansion boosts real estate values

“This is not just a metro expansion, this is a game-changer for Dubai’s urban economy. The moment you cut commute time you raise the productivity of the entire city,” Al Msaadi said, adding that the transportation creates time, opportunity, and value rather than simply enabling movement.

“With the Blue Line, Dubai is not only connecting nine key districts, it’s connecting people to possibilities,” Al Msaadi said.

The CEO predicted that property values in areas around the Blue Line, particularly Dubai Creek Harbour, Academic City, and Dubai Silicon Oasis, will experience upward movement.

“Connectivity is the new currency of real estate,” Al Msaadi said.

He said the project’s impact will extend citywide, benefiting residents who do not use the metro through reduced traffic, logistics improvements, and higher efficiency.

“That’s how infrastructure becomes a wealth generator,” Al Msaadi said.

Upon completion, the Blue Line will represent one of the world’s most advanced, modern, and high-impact transportation networks, according to Al Msaadi.

“But it’s not just about stations – it’s about shaping the future of Dubai as a global, liveable, and investable city,” he said. “The Blue Line is the foundation of a faster, more productive, more connected Dubai, and the implications for real estate are massive.”

Al Msaadi referenced the positive impact metro and transit projects have had on residential properties in major cities worldwide, predicting Dubai will experience similar or greater effects due to traffic’s impact on the city’s productivity.

“When you reduce commute times, you unlock economic output,” he said. “People arrive earlier, businesses operate smoother, areas become liveable. You expand the map of investable zones.”

The property expert identified several consequences of the Blue Line expansion:

More demand for housing in connected districts will emerge, alongside increased investor attention to undervalued areas including Academic City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and International City.

Prime projects near metro lines will experience premium uplifts, with Creek Harbour already showing movement. Units within walking distance of stations will generate higher rental yields.

Developers will reconsider their masterplans using “metro-first” logic, according to Al Msaadi.

“Transportation is the one thing that benefits everyone, even those not using the metro,” he said. “When others take the train, you drive with less traffic. When a city becomes more fluid, your asset appreciates.”

Al Msaadi said global capital follows infrastructure investment, positioning Dubai for long-term competitiveness in global liveability and investment benchmarks.