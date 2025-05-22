Dubai real estate: Object 1 launches ESSENL1FE in JVT with focus on wellbeing

Object 1, a real estate developer under the TSZ Group, has introduced ESSENL1FE, a residential project in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Dubai.

The development aims to prioritise wellbeing and modern living, incorporating community-focused amenities and advanced technology to align with Dubai’s evolving residential demands.

Scheduled for completion in Q4 of 2027, the project responds to a 62 per cent increase in JVT transaction volumes in early 2025 compared to the previous year, driven by infrastructure enhancements from Dubai Holding and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), including improved access points.

Dubai’s future living

ESSENL1FE amenities includes two swimming pools, a children’s pool, and Sky Deck facilities with a Sky Infinity Pool and Sky Leisure Deck offering views of the Dubai Marina skyline.

The development also offers amenities designed for active living, including a CrossFit zone, yoga and meditation area, padel court, lagoon-style pool with a natural sand island, poolside sunken lounge, cinema, gym, sauna, steam room, table tennis, clubhouse, barbeque and lounge areas, and children’s play zones.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO at Object 1, said: “ESSENL1FE represents the evolution of what modern urban living can be. We envisioned a space where innovation meets intention, where every feature supports a resort lifestyle rooted in wellness, connection, and elevated experiences. It’s not just about where you live, but how you live.”

“In 2025, as Dubai’s real estate market continues to thrive with a projected 5 per cent increase in property prices and strong demand for high-end, experience-driven developments, ESSENL1FE is designed to cater to a new wave of residents who seek both modernity and meaning in their living,” she added.

ESSENL1FE incorporates smart home technology, including Tedee smart locks for keyless entry via smartphone or smartwatch, with customisable access permissions and activity logs for security. A home automation system enables control of lighting, music, temperature, and security through a centralised interface.

The launch will aim to reinforce Object 1’s position among JVT’s top three developers by initial sales volume in Q1 2025.

ESSENL1FE aligns with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, contributing to the development of inclusive, lifestyle-oriented communities.