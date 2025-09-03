Dubai real estate: Palm Jumeirah villa sold for $44m, second-highest price per sq ft in 2025

Dubai’s prime property market has recorded another milestone, with Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty closing the most expensive secondary villa sale on Palm Jumeirah this year for AED161m ($43.8m).

The transaction also ranked as the second-highest on a per-square-foot basis in 2025, achieving AED14,679.39 ($3,996) per sq ft.

The villa, developed by luxury property developer 25 Degrees, spans a built-up area of 10,900 sq ft and features six bedroom-suites, multiple living areas, a private cinema, and a pool deck overlooking Atlantis The Royal.

Dubai real estate villa sale

The sale was exclusively handled by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, with Leigh Borg, Executive Partner, representing the seller, and Filippo Tavernaro, Senior Global Property Consultant, acting for the buyer.

Leigh Borg said: “This was a rare and exclusive listing that stood out even in a highly competitive market. Every aspect of the property was executed at the highest level, and with the calibre of clients that Palm Jumeirah attracts, homes like this don’t stay on the market for very long.”

Filippo Tavernaro said: “Transactions like this are made possible thanks to the strength of the network and the global platform we have. The price tag is no bar for buyers when the property ticks all the boxes.”

Dubai Sotheby’s has overseen several landmark sales this year, including the most expensive home sold on Jumeirah Bay Island, record transactions in Emirates Hills and Dubai Hills Estate, and the sale of the most expensive residential plot of 2025 on Palm Jumeirah, also closed by Leigh Borg.

Chris Whitehead, Managing Partner at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, said: “With every landmark transaction, we reinforce our position as the foremost authority in Dubai’s super-prime property market.

“This marks our second record-breaking sale on Palm Jumeirah in recent months and underlines the prestige of the location and the strength of demand at the very top of the market.”

David von Rosen, Co-founder of 25 Degrees, said: “This sale is a clear sign of the strength and maturity of Dubai’s top-end property market, driven by a continued influx of high-net-worth individuals looking to capitalize on the Emirates’ world-leading luxury lifestyle opportunities.”

The sale follows another benchmark set by 25 Degrees in 2024, when the firm sold a renovated Garden Home villa on Palm Jumeirah for AED62m ($16.9m).

In June 2025, the developer also acquired a 90,000 sq ft plot on Palm Jumeirah for AED365m ($99.3m), partnering with award-winning architect Killa Design to create a new series of custom-built super-prime homes.