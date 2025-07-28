Dubai real estate: Property brokers generate nearly $880mn commissions in first half of 2025

Dubai’s property brokerage sector has recorded substantial growth in the first six months of 2025, with brokers executing 42,181 transactions and generating commission values of AED 3.23 billion, compared to AED 1.62 billion in the same period last year.

The figures represent a 99 per cent increase in commission values, according to data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

The growth coincides with an expansion in the number of registered property brokers, which now totals 29,577, including 6,714 new brokers who joined the sector during the first half of 2025.

Dubai brokerage sector sees record growth

Female brokers have contributed substantially to market activity, with 10,100 women now working as brokers in Dubai. These professionals executed 13,424 transactions and generated commission values of AED 1.43 billion during the six-month period.

The data indicates that women are building professional relationships and influencing market dynamics through their transaction activity.

The brokerage infrastructure in Dubai now includes 1,223 registered brokerage offices and 78 property valuation offices. These valuation offices employ 118 licensed valuers who provide services to support market demand.

Real Estate Registrations and Services Trustees Offices, numbering 2,426, facilitated 114,848 transactions during the first half of 2025.

These offices served 86,398 customers, representing a 15 per cent increase in customer numbers compared to the same period in 2024.

Property brokers function as intermediaries between investors, developers, and buyers, providing transparency and enabling decision-making processes.

The brokerage and valuation firms deliver integrated services that support market demand.

The sector’s performance supports the city’s position as a property investment destination through public-private partnerships.

Professional brokers facilitate transactions and contribute to investor confidence in the emirate’s property market.