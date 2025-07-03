Dubai real estate: Property developer sees growing demand from Iran, Turkey, Indian investors

A Dubai-based property developer has reported growing international interest in the emirate’s real estate market following a series of roadshows conducted over the past 12 months.

Object 1, part of the international TSZ Group, held more than 100 events across Europe, Asia, Africa, and America, uncovering trends around investor motivations and market shifts as global appetite for Dubai property continues to grow.

The roadshows revealed that decision-making factors among investors included potential for return on investment, flexible payment plans, quality furnishing, and access to modern amenities and smart home technology.

Dubai real estate attracts international buyers

Demand was observed from investors in Iran, Turkey, and India, as well as from Francophone and German-speaking regions. Africa has emerged as a market with engagement levels.

Object 1’s data showed that most investors were driven by portfolio diversification, with commitments starting from $300,000 for one- or two-bedroom apartments.

First-time buyers in Dubai typically chose studio units, while high-net-worth individuals showed interest in larger residences within premium developments.

International buyers demonstrated interest in residences with European finishes, with many citing home appliances by European brands as a value-add.

This reflects a shift in the perception of Dubai property, where quality, design, and convenience are becoming as important as location and price.

“Based on the insights we gathered during our roadshows, we are now refining our international strategy for the year ahead. We plan to increase our focus on markets that have shown strong engagement, while continuing to prioritise India, Singapore, and the UK. This approach is supported by the results we have seen so far, including a 220 per cent increase in our sales value and a 140 per cent increase in sales volume in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year,” Ismail Gasanov, Head of Business Development at Object 1 said.

The findings showed North America has recently entered Object 1’s top ten global markets, driven by a shift in outbound capital from the US and Canada toward high-growth international destinations.

Object 1 attributes much of its international success to collaborations with real estate agencies and local market experts.

These partnerships have enabled the company to adapt its outreach to suit regional investor expectations, resulting in higher-quality engagement and event outcomes.

Looking ahead, Object 1 plans to continue its international outreach through a new phase of roadshows, private investor events, and market-specific campaigns.

The company remains focused on its core mission of developing future-ready, high-quality communities that deliver long-term value to both residents and investors while contributing to the next chapter of Dubai’s real estate landscape.