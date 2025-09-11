Dubai real estate: Property market records 10% annual growth despite August dip

Dubai’s residential property market recorded 17,710 sales transactions in August, representing a 5.9 per cent decline from July figures. The total value of deals reached AED42 billion, marking an 18.6 per cent monthly decrease.

However, year-on-year comparisons reveal market strength, with both transaction volumes and values climbing 10 per cent compared to August 2024.

The average sales price per square foot rose 2.1 per cent to AED1,932, demonstrating price resilience amid seasonal fluctuations.

Dubai real estate transactions hit $11.43bn in August 2025

Off-plan developments dominated buyer preferences, accounting for 73 per cent of all transactions. Binghatti, EMAAR, and Sobha Group emerged as market leaders in total off-plan sales value.

Property type analysis shows apartments remain the preferred choice, with one-bedroom units representing 46.6 per cent of all transactions. Villa buyers displayed different preferences, with 46.3 per cent selecting four-bedroom properties.

“August reminded us that confidence in Dubai’s property market runs deep. The 10 per cent year-on-year growth in transaction value indicates that Dubai remains a magnet for both investors and families. Even as sales activity eased slightly, prices still rose to AED1,932 per square foot,” Cristopher Cina, Director of Sales at Betterhomes said.

Betterhomes reported an 11 per cent increase in buyer leads during August, with apartments generating most enquiries. Investors comprised 59 per cent of buyer profiles, whilst end users accounted for 41 per cent.

Mortgage-backed purchases dominated the market, representing 58 per cent of activity compared to cash transactions.

The rental sector maintained momentum with 41,504 transactions, marking a 5.7 per cent month-on-month increase.

New contracts rose to 18,186, accounting for 44 per cent of activity, up from 40 per cent in July. Renewals decreased to 23,196, representing 56 per cent of total activity.

Annual rental growth emerged in specific locations, with Jumeirah’s villa market recording a 4.2 per cent increase to AED539,000. In the apartment segment, Mirdif experienced the highest growth at 5.5 per cent, reaching AED88,000.

Tenant enquiries at Betterhomes surged 38 per cent month-on-month, with apartments leading demand at 47 per cent, followed by townhouses at 32 per cent.

Payment preferences showed 30 per cent of tenants choosing one-cheque options and 32 per cent selecting four-cheque arrangements.

“August was a month of fresh starts. Nearly half of all leasing activity came from new contracts; it’s clear that many people are choosing to make this city their home. Tenant leads at Betterhomes rose 38 per cent, showing that demand is not only resilient but expanding, positioning Dubai as one of the world’s most competitive rental markets” Rupert Simmonds, Director of Leasing at Betterhomes added.

The most popular communities for buyers and tenants included Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle for apartments.

Villa preferences centred on Arabian Ranches, Dubai Hills Estate, and Jumeirah Golf Estates.