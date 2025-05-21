Dubai real estate: Property market records nearly $32bn in Q1 2025 transactions

Dubai’s property market recorded more than 42,000 real estate transactions worth AED 114.1 billion during the first quarter of 2025, according to a new report from Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency.

The Dubai Real Estate Market Overview for Q1 2025 shows that off-plan sales accounted for nearly 25,000 transactions valued at AED 53.9 billion, whilst the secondary market contributed almost 17,500 resale transactions worth AED 60.2 billion.

March emerged as the quarter’s strongest month with 8,766 off-plan deals completed. The report tracks activity across apartments, villas, and townhouses from January through March 2025.

Dubai real estate boom

Olga Pankina, Chief Operations Officer at Whitewill Dubai, said: “Dubai’s real estate market continues to show strength across both off-plan and secondary segments. At Whitewill, we’re witnessing consistent demand from end-users and investors for quality projects across the emirate. The city’s infrastructure, business environment, and lifestyle offering continue to attract a global audience. At the same time, the city’s luxury properties are increasingly drawing the attention of ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking flagship assets in prime waterfront and branded locations. We expect this positive trajectory to continue into the next quarter.”

The report documents 21,675 off-plan apartment transactions in Q1, with volumes increasing each month throughout the quarter.

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) led all districts, recording over 2,200 apartment sales in March alone. Business Bay and Dubai Residence Complex also registered high transaction volumes.

Apartments priced between AED 1 million to AED 1.5 million were most popular in the off-plan segment, followed by units in the AED 500,000 to AED 1 million range. Premium units priced above AED 5 million consistently represented less than 3 per cent of all off-plan apartment transactions.

In the secondary market, JVC, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina ranked as the most active districts. One-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments were the top choice among resale buyers, with most transactions occurring in the AED 500,000 to AED 1.5 million price bracket.

Strong villa sales momentum

The villa and townhouse segment recorded over 3,200 off-plan units sold during Q1 2025. The Valley and Villanova maintained strong sales momentum, with The Valley recording 400 deals in February and exceeding 300 in March.

Villas and townhouses priced between AED 3 million and AED 5 million attracted the highest number of buyers, with four-bedroom configurations being the most sought-after.

The secondary market for villas and townhouses saw strong interest in DAMAC Islands, DAMAC Hills 2, and The Valley. Family homes with three to four bedrooms dominated transactions throughout the quarter. Most buyers selected properties priced between AED 2 million and AED 5 million, with limited activity in the higher AED 5 million to AED 10 million category.

Jumeirah Village Circle maintained its position as the leading district for apartment buyers, recording 903 off-plan apartment deals in March alone. The area combines accessibility, affordability, and modern living standards.

For villas and townhouses, The Valley emerged as a consistent performer across all three months. Villanova led the segment in January with 220 deals, while Emaar South and Reportage Village also registered notable activity.

In the resale market, DAMAC Islands topped villa transactions each month, followed by DAMAC Hills 2 and Palm Jumeirah. For apartments, Business Bay and Dubai Marina continued to attract investor interest due to their central locations and rental performance.

The apartment market displays a distinct split between value and prestige segments. Communities such as JVC, Town Square, and Al Furjan remain popular with buyers seeking affordability, while waterfront areas like Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Harbour consistently achieve the highest prices per square foot.

The luxury market made headlines in February with an AED 116 million sale of a seven-bedroom apartment on Dubai Water Canal, demonstrating Dubai’s appeal among global elites.

In the villa and townhouse sector, mid-market properties in The Valley and Villanova cater to family buyers seeking space and community infrastructure. World Islands recorded the highest square footage values, while DAMAC Hills 2 and The Valley led the affordable sector.

The ultra-luxury segment continues to attract high-net-worth investment, exemplified by an AED 115 million villa sale on Palm Jumeirah during the quarter.