Dubai real estate: Property market records transactions worth $46.5bn in Q2 2025

Dubai’s residential property market recorded 50,593 transactions worth AED 170.53 billion in the second quarter of 2025, representing a 15 per cent increase in transaction volume and a 27 per cent rise in total worth compared to the previous quarter.

The average price per square foot across Dubai reached AED 1,793, according to Morgan’s International Realty’s Q2 2025 residential market report. Prime property transactions totalled 2,367 during the quarter.

JVC leads Dubai property sales

The most expensive property sold was a six-bedroom villa in EOME at Palm Jumeirah for AED 300 million, whilst the highest price per square foot recorded was AED 18,535, also in EOME.

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) emerged as the highest performing community with 4,845 transactions. The quarter saw 84 new projects launched across the emirate.

Quarterly sales transaction volume increased from 43,864 in Q1 2025 to 50,593 in Q2 2025. Transaction values rose from AED 134.34 billion to AED 170.53 billion over the same period.

The data shows consistent growth since Q2 2022, when transactions numbered 21,478 worth AED 85.25 billion.

Cash purchases accounted for 52 per cent of transactions, totalling 10,987 deals, whilst mortgage-backed purchases represented 48 per cent with 9,995 transactions.

Property type distribution showed apartments dominated sales at 78 per cent, followed by villas and townhouses at 19 per cent, lands at 2 per cent, and hotel apartments at 1 per cent.

Off-plan leads Dubai’s property surge

The primary market, comprising off-plan properties, captured 59 per cent of transactions with 29,611 deals worth AED 67.81 billion.

The secondary market for ready properties represented 41 per cent with 20,982 transactions valued at AED 102.72 billion.

Primary market properties averaged AED 1,983 per square foot, whilst secondary market properties averaged AED 1,603 per square foot.

Emaar led off-plan sales with 2,918 transactions totalling AED 10 billion, achieving an average price of AED 2,135 per square foot. Binghatti followed with 2,094 transactions worth AED 3 billion at AED 1,935 per square foot.

Sobha Group secured third place with 1,820 transactions valued at AED 3.61 billion at AED 2,236 per square foot.

Danube Properties and DAMAC Properties completed the top five with 1,103 and 1,096 transactions, respectively.

Off-plan apartments comprised 27,852 transactions worth AED 59.97 billion, followed by townhouses with 1,633 transactions valued at AED 5.99 billion.

Top luxury property sales

Peninsula Dubai Residences recorded the highest apartment sale at AED 170 million for a five-bedroom unit measuring 22,617 square feet on June 18, 2025.

Jumeirah Asora Bay achieved the second-highest apartment sale at AED 164 million for a six-bedroom unit of 18,182 square feet on 28 May 2025.

For villas and townhouses, EOME dominated prime sales with three of the top five transactions, including an AED 300 million six-bedroom villa of 16,186 square feet sold on 7 May 2025.

Prime community pricing showed Jumeirah Bay Island apartments averaged AED 11,722 per square foot, whilst Jumeirah Bay Island villas averaged AED 7,853 per square foot.

Rental trends

The leasing market generated AED 9.59 billion in annual rent value across 109,401 rental transactions. New contracts numbered 68,403, whilst renewals totalled 40,998.

One-bedroom units dominated rental activity with 40,673 contracts, followed by two-bedroom units with 34,950 contracts. Studio apartments recorded 18,868 contracts, three-bedroom units had 11,959 contracts, and four-bedroom units totalled 3,370 contracts.

Median rental prices varied by bedroom count: studios at AED 40,029, one-bedroom at AED 60,192, two-bedroom at AED 85,146, three-bedroom at AED 141,625, and four-bedroom at AED 240,662.

The median rent price per square foot across Dubai reached AED 92.

Dubai real estate supply overview

Dubai’s property supply pipeline contains 281,143 units across 1,029 projects. The supply breakdown shows apartments at 76 per cent, villas and townhouses at 23 per cent, and hotel apartments at 1 per cent.

Delivery schedules indicate 53,545 units planned for 2025, 83,344 units for 2026, 73,087 units for 2027, 49,721 units for 2028, 20,806 units for 2029, and 640 units for 2030.

Historical delivery data shows 24,055 units completed in 2024, with 15,884 units delivered in the first half of 2025.

JVC leads future supply with 24,225 units planned, followed by Business Bay with 16,360 units and DAMAC Lagoons with 11,704 units.

Dubai Hills Estate has 10,528 units in the pipeline, whilst Sobha Hartland II contains 6,175 units. JLT has 5,799 units planned, and Sobha Hartland holds 4,504 units.

Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Harbour, and Dubai Marina each have between 3,979 and 4,763 units scheduled for delivery.